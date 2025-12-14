Police urged people in the Reconvilier region on Sunday to stay indoors as they search for a dangerous armed criminal. Image: Keystone

The Bern cantonal police give the all-clear on Monday morning: the man in the Bernese Jura who was described as "probably armed and dangerous" has been caught.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a dispute in Tavannes on Sunday, police in the Bernese Jura deployed a large force to search for an armed man who was considered dangerous.

The wanted man was arrested on Monday night.

The public had previously been asked to stay at home. Show more

A man classified as armed and dangerous following an argument in Tavannes BE was arrested at a friend's house on Monday night. The police recovered a firearm.

The man was found at the home of an acquaintance in an apartment in a residential building on Rue du Pont in Tavannes, according to a tweet from the Bern cantonal police on Monday. According to the statement, the police were able to arrest him at 1.15 a.m. without resistance.

According to the police, a firearm was found at the scene and seized. The police did not provide any further details about the perpetrator.

Bullet holes in the door

The manhunt was triggered after an argument in a residential building in Tavannes on Sunday morning. Witnesses said that a 30 to 40-year-old man had threatened several people he knew. The police found bullet holes in the door of an apartment.

As a result, several special units, drones and sniffer dogs were deployed to search for the man in the area between Tavannes and Reconvilier BE. As he could not be located, the search for the fugitive was extended.

Investigations continue

The population was temporarily asked to stay at home and a main road was closed. On Sunday evening, the main road between Reconvilier and Tavannes was reopened.

According to the cantonal police, investigations are continuing, in particular to clarify whether the man fired the shots found in Tavannes on Sunday. Further questioning is ongoing, it added.