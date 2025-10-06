A man has been arrested at Manila airport. (symbolic image) Alejandro Ernesto/dpa/dpa-tmn

A 66-year-old Swiss man has been arrested at Manila airport. The man was wanted internationally for several sexual offenses against children - and apparently wanted to flee to Thailand.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 66-year-old Swiss man was arrested at Manila airport.

He has a criminal record in Switzerland for child pornography and is on the run.

The Philippine authorities now want to deport him and put him on the blacklist. Show more

The Philippine immigration authorities have arrested a suspected Swiss sex offender at Manila airport. As GMA News reports, the 66-year-old was stopped at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on September 29 as he was about to fly to Bangkok.

According to the Bureau of Immigration (BI), a check confirmed that the man had already been convicted twice in Switzerland for sexual offenses against children. This was for possession and distribution of child pornography material.

Further criminal proceedings have apparently been ongoing against the man in the canton of Aargau since 2024 on similar charges. However, he fled abroad while the investigation was ongoing.

According to the BI, the wanted man spent around three weeks in the Philippines. The authorities suspect that he was traveling in several Southeast Asian countries.

He is now in the Bureau of Immigration's detention center, where he is being held until his deportation. Following his deportation, the man will be permanently blacklisted by the Philippine authorities. This would prohibit him from returning to the country forever.