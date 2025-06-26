Manufacturer Deuter is recalling this children's sleeping bag due to safety risks. BFU

The children's sleeping bag "Micro Star" from the manufacturer Deuter poses a potentially fatal risk. The products are now being recalled. Consumers will be refunded the purchase price.

Dominik Müller

In cooperation with the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU), manufacturer Deuter is recalling the "Micro Star" children's sleeping bag. There is a risk of suffocation, as the BFU writes in a press release.

Consumers should stop using the product and will receive a full refund of the purchase price, it continues.

"It can happen that the child falls completely into the 'Micro Star' while sleeping", writes the BFU. The neckline - the head opening - of the inner sleeping bag is stretchable and can therefore be stretched too far. As a result, children can slip into the sleeping bag, posing a risk of suffocation.

The risk is increased when the inner and outer sleeping bag are used in combination, as the neck opening is also enlarged due to the design.

Which products are affected? The "Micro Star" children's sleeping bags with the article numbers 3722025-2293, 3722025-9908 and 3722025-1399 are affected. Show more

According to the announcement, affected consumers should no longer use the sleeping bag. They can return it either to a specialist retailer or to the online store. They will receive a full refund of the purchase price.