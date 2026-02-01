Jacques Moretti and his wife ran the unlucky bar "Le Constellation" together. Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone/dpa (Archivbild)

According to a media report, the information provided by the Morettis about their income does not match the data on their current tax return. Was the bail for Jacques Moretti possibly set too low?

His release was not only met with incomprehension in Switzerland: last Friday, the compulsory measures court revoked the pre-trial detention of bar operator Jacques Moretti. Substitute measures were ordered, including bail of 200,000 francs.

But was this amount possibly set too low?

According to a report in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper, the statements made by bar owner Jacques Moretti regarding his and his wife's income do not match the latest tax return.

Moretti told the Valais public prosecutor's office that he and his wife earned CHF 10,000 a month and did not have many assets. The interrogation took place as part of the investigation into the fire disaster at the bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana, which was run by the Morettis. 41 people died in the inferno or later in hospital. 115 people were injured, many of them seriously.

Income in 2024 twice as high as stated

In 2024, the couple had twice as much money available each month as declared, writes the SonntagsZeitung, citing the tax return. According to the report, Jessica Moretti earned 128,000 francs net in 2024 for her work at "Le Constellation" and 124,000 francs at the Senso restaurant. Her husband, on the other hand, had no salary paid out. The couple would therefore have had around twice as much money available each month as Moretti declared to the public prosecutor's office.

As this tax return was only received in December 2025, it is possible, according to the newspaper, that the court relied on the figures from the 2023 tax return.

According to the report, it is also striking that an apartment in Cannes, France, which the Morettis own, did not appear in the tax documents for years. In addition, the value of an apartment in Paris was only declared as "a few thousand francs".