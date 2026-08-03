Due to the ongoing drought, a ban on open fires and fireworks was in effect in most cantons on August 1. Did people comply—and what are the consequences for violations? Here’s what the police have to say.

Consequences of Violations Was the ban on open fires and fireworks observed on August 1?

Here's what it's all about Despite bans on open fires and fireworks, August 1 passed largely peacefully in Switzerland, with relatively few reports of violations.

In several cantons, the police recorded isolated cases of unauthorized bonfires or fireworks; they usually responded by issuing warnings and only occasionally imposed fines or filed charges.

Overall, the authorities view the situation positively and emphasize that the public has largely complied with the regulations. Summary created with

This year's August 1 was unusually quiet. Due to the heat and ongoing drought, a complete ban on fires and fireworks was in effect in many parts of Switzerland, an absolute ban on fires and fireworks was in effect.

But did people actually follow those guidelines? blue News investigated:

Zurich:

On National Day, the Zurich Cantonal Police received about 50 reports of violations of the current ban on open fires and fireworks. Overall, however, the police gave a positive assessment: the public largely complied with the regulations.

The relevant district governor's office will decide on any sanctions. The police did not provide any information regarding the amount of possible fines.

In the city of Zurich, there were 17 reports related to the ban. About half involved setting off fireworks, while the other half were violations of the fire ban, such as barbecuing with charcoal.

According to their own statements, the emergency responders acted with discretion. In most cases, the offenders were asked to extinguish the fire or stop setting off fireworks. However, in cases of repeated violations or depending on the situation, fines were issued or charges were filed.

The amount of any fines varies depending on the circumstances of the offense and is ultimately determined by the competent authority. Overall, however, according to the authorities, Zurich residents largely complied with the regulations.

Bern:

According to the police, August 1 passed quietly in the Canton of Bern, despite the fireworks ban in effect. Approximately 30 reports were received regarding violations of cantonal or municipal regulations. About half of these involved unauthorized lighting of fires, while the other half involved the setting off of fireworks.

Anyone who violates a fire ban should generally expect to be charged. According to Article 46 of the Bern Forest Act, intentional violations are punishable by a fine of up to 20,000 francs.

Overall, the Bern Police also gave a positive assessment: National Day passed without any unusual incidents.

Basel:

The Basel-Landschaft police also report that, following the National Day, the situation remained generally calm in light of the cantonal ban on open fires and fireworks. On August 1, they were called out 11 times, mostly because of people who wanted to barbecue with wood or charcoal or had already started a fire.

In several cases, emergency responders were able to intervene in time and inform those involved of the applicable regulations, thereby preventing fires. In four cases, however, charges were filed for violations of cantonal regulations.

Other than that, the National Day celebrations passed without any major incidents, both during the day and at night. The police therefore view the event as a success and thank the public for their responsible behavior and for complying with safety measures.

Fortunately, the ban on open fires and fireworks in Basel-Stadt was largely observed. On August 1, only a single report of fireworks being set off was received. According to the police, this is likely due in part to the fact that the official celebrations had already taken place on the evening of July 31. However, no major incidents were reported on that evening either.

Aargau

In the canton of Aargau, there were 33 reports related to fireworks within 48 hours, according to a statement by the cantonal police to several media outlets. However, it was not always clear whether fireworks had actually been set off. In addition, there were 26 reports of fires or barbecuing. In most cases, however, these involved permitted gas grills that were simply producing a lot of smoke. There was not a single report in the city of Aarau.

Thurgau:

The National Holiday passed largely peacefully in the canton of Thurgau. According to the cantonal police, there were no major incidents. On Saturday evening and into Sunday night, about a dozen reports of violations of the ban on open fires and fireworks were received from across the canton. In about half of the cases, the police issued citations.

Train

Authorities in the canton of Zug described the celebrations as peaceful and “extremely gratifying,” according to several media reports.

St. Gallen:

August 1 passed largely peacefully and without any major incidents in the canton of St. Gallen as well. The cantonal police gave a positive assessment: The absolute ban on fires and fireworks was largely observed.

Between Friday evening and midnight on August 1, the cantonal police recorded seven violations of the fire ban throughout the canton. Among other things, charcoal grills, fireplaces, and fire pits were being used outdoors. In addition, eight violations of the fireworks ban were detected.

The violations were discovered both through reports from the public to the emergency call center and during patrols. Whenever possible, the individuals responsible were issued a warning or reported to the district attorney’s office.

Since the absolute fire ban went into effect on July 17, a total of about 67 violations have been recorded in the canton of St. Gallen.

Solothurn

Following the weekend of August 1, the Solothurn Cantonal Police has issued a positive assessment of the current ban on open fires and fireworks. The vast majority of the public behaved responsibly and complied with the mandated safety measures. The police would like to express their sincere thanks to the residents of the canton for this.

Between Friday and Sunday, the police received about 25 reports. These primarily concerned fires and barbecuing with wood or charcoal in private settings. During some inspections, it became apparent that those involved were unaware of the ban. In some cases, it was also found that people were barbecuing using permitted gas or electric grills. According to the police, reports of fireworks being set off remained the absolute exception.

Compliance with the fire ban is monitored as part of routine police operations. Violations of the general order are punishable by a fine of 200 francs. This is without prejudice to other criminal provisions at the cantonal or federal level.

Ticino

In Ticino, the cantonal police received four reports, but no wrongdoing was found.

Western Switzerland

In western Switzerland, too, the holiday passed without any major incidents, according to several media reports. The Geneva cantonal police received numerous calls regarding firecrackers and responded to about fifty incidents. There were no serious incidents or injuries.

In the canton of Fribourg, the public also complied well with the fire ban. However, a group that lit a fire in the woods in Gumefens was reported to the public prosecutor’s office. In addition, about twenty calls were received regarding firecrackers. There were no notable incidents in Valais either.

In St-Prex, Vaud, a launch platform for the August 1 fireworks display caught fire on a cargo ship Saturday evening. The incident resulted in no injuries or major damage, according to a statement released by emergency services on Sunday.