A 60-year-old driver was on his way to see a doctor because of an allergic reaction to wasp stings. In Herisau, Aargau, he struck a median strip and then collided with several vehicles. Because of his reaction to the stings, he had to be taken to the hospital.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Here's what it's all about A 60-year-old man wanted to drive to a doctor after suffering an allergic reaction to wasp stings.

In Herisau, he collided with a traffic divider and several vehicles.

No one was injured in the accident, but the man had to be taken to the hospital because of an allergic reaction. Summary created with

A trip to the doctor on Friday morning in Herisau, AR, ended in several collisions. A 60-year-old man was behind the wheel of his car despite suffering an allergic reaction to wasp stings.

On St. Gallerstrasse, the car first struck a median island. It then crashed at full speed into the rear of a car that was just pulling away. That car had previously yielded the right of way to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

After the first collision, the 60-year-old’s car veered off the right side of the road. There, it struck a parked vehicle. The impact pushed that vehicle into another parked car.

No one was injured in the accident. However, the 60-year-old man had to be taken to the hospital by emergency medical services due to his allergic reaction.

According to initial estimates, the property damage to the vehicles involved and the road infrastructure amounts to several thousand francs.