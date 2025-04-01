  1. Residential Customers
Left-hand traffic and the Emmental bridge Watch out for these messages today

Sven Ziegler

1.4.2025

The Kornhaus bridge in the Emmental is supposed to look like this.
The Kornhaus bridge in the Emmental is supposed to look like this.
Instagram

Numerous false reports are once again circulating on the Internet today, 1 April. blue News will keep you up to date in the ticker.

01.04.2025, 07:49

01.04.2025, 09:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • blue News provides you with an overview of all April Fool's jokes.
  • blue News itself does not publish any April Fool's jokes.
Show more
  • Have you also discovered an April Fool's joke?

    Get in touch with us. The easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp. Your direct line to the blue News editorial team is here at +41 79 282 27 12. Save the number in your contacts right away. You can also reach us by e-mail at redaktion.news@blue.ch

    • Show more
  • 9.20 a.m.

    Extinguishing fires and providing medical care at the same time

    Emergency medical care, firefighting and technical rescue combined on four wheels? This is what Schutz und Rettung Bern is now offering.

    They are presenting their innovative idea on Instagram. "Over the next few days, the rescue service will receive in-depth training in technical firefighting tasks and the professional fire department in emergency medicine. Once the training is complete, the concept will go into operational use," they write. "We can extinguish fires ourselves and immediately provide medical care," they continue.

    As promising as the idea sounds, it is unfortunately just an April Fool's joke.

  • 9.11 a.m.

    Twint renames Winterthur

    Some of Winterthur's town signs have been emblazoned with "Twinterthur" since today. Behind it is Twint, the mobile payment solution app. "With this name change, Twinterthur is setting an example for digital payment solutions and at the same time paying tribute to the most popular payment app in Switzerland," writes Twint in a press release.

  • 9.05 a.m.

    Swiss introduces roller skate

    The Swiss Crew Shoe is probably not entirely serious.
    The Swiss Crew Shoe is probably not entirely serious.
    Swiss

    The new Swiss Crew Shoe will be introduced for all employees from July 1, 2025, Swiss announced. "The shoe with retractable wheels will enable your employees to move more quickly between aircraft and within the airport," reads the not entirely serious announcement.

    "In the office, the travel time from meeting to meeting is also more than halved. This measure is a further step towards increasing punctuality and efficiency at Swiss". How the shoe will perform in the event of turbulence, however, is not entirely clear...

  • 8.40 a.m.

    Val Surses hires out marmots for hikes

    In Val Surses in Graubünden, there is now a charming new way to discover the Grisons mountains: With the new "Rent-a-Murmeli" service, the vacation region is offering guided hikes with trained marmots.

    "The idea came to us when we noticed how trusting some marmots had become towards hikers," says Tanja Amacher, Managing Director of Tourismus Val Surses Savognin Bivio AG. Together with gamekeeper Sep Antona Bergamin, they worked for a year to get the animals used to people and hiking routes.

    The special feature of the animal guides: the marmots know the most beautiful, sometimes hidden paths and viewpoints in the region.

    Savognin Bergbahnen is also supporting the project. The marmots were carefully acclimatized to the gondola rides over a period of months - with success. "Our marmots are now absolute mountain railroad professionals," says Christoph Passecker, Managing Director of the mountain railroads. And: anyone who travels with a marmot rides the gondola for free.

  • 8.26 a.m.

    Zurich city police get an upgrade

    The Zurich city police also allow themselves a joke. "Over 20,000 steps a day - our employees in the Quiet Traffic Control department are real walking wonders. But from today it's saddle instead of sneakers," they write on Instagram.

    From now on, they will be on horseback and not just on foot. "Thanks to the mounted service," they continue.

  • 7.44 a.m.

    Canton Glarus introduces left-hand traffic

    The canton of Glarus wants to tackle the traffic jam in Netstal and is therefore introducing left-hand traffic. This is reported by "Südostschweiz". Government councillor Thomas Tschudi was inspired by the island and "after three days of consideration" decided to introduce the measure. The measure is cheap, he says, as the traffic signs are simply reversed.

    On the night before the changeover, all private traffic will be banned in Glarnerland. "During this time, workers will turn the traffic signs around and change the most important road markings," reports Südostschweiz. "At five o'clock in the morning, the emergency sirens will sound the horn to signal the start of the new left-hand traffic era in Glarnerland."

  • 7.30 a.m.

    Scouts launch new clothing

    The Swiss Scout Movement announced two new official items of clothing in a press release on Tuesday: white sneakers and an umbrella. The new items of clothing are intended to "strengthen the sense of togetherness and are adapted to the everyday life of the scouts", according to the statement.

    The white sneakers symbolize the modern team spirit and the umbrella underlines the scouts' resistance to the weather, writes the scout movement.

  • 7.01 a.m.

    Emmental Bridge in Bern

    The Kornhaus Bridge in Bern has been renovated and is now called the "Emmentaler Switzerland Bridge", announced Emmentaler Switzerland. After one of the best ski seasons of all time, Bern is thus paying tribute to the outstanding achievements of Swiss skiers.

    With its "iconic look" of a giant Emmental and its famous holes, the bridge attracts everyone's attention and is a tribute to the legendary skiing nation of Switzerland. A civil engineer from the project team explains that a completely new construction technique with air-permeable materials has been developed, which not only lends the structure a visual authenticity, but also an incredible lightness - "just like the real Emmental!"

  • 6.53 a.m.

    VCS launches dating app

    The Swiss Transport Club (VCS) is launching a new dating app for road users. The app, called "Green Date", takes personal mobility behavior into account. SUV fans no longer have to take the risk of finding out that the other person has come by bike when they first meet, writes the VCS.

  • 6.45 a.m.

    Grass verges to be upgraded

    After the Swiss people rejected the expansion of several sections of freeway, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) wants to upgrade the central grass verge, as announced by Fernand Cuche, former National and State Councillor for the Green Party in Neuchâtel.

    He would like to have fruit trees planted there, as well as currants, blueberries, strawberries and even vines. Self-pickers are to harvest the fruit. According to the former Green politician, this would transform traffic jams into "moments of conviviality, encounters and sharing".

  • 6.34 a.m.

    Slaughterhouse to be repurposed

    The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper knows how the slaughterhouse in the heart of Zurich is to be used after its closure in summer 2026: In addition to playgrounds, a show butcher's shop is to be set up in a new room. All schoolchildren in the city will be able to see how an animal is processed into meat.

    The aim is to raise awareness of meat consumption, the Tages-Anzeiger quotes from previously unknown documents from Zurich's public health department and the Zurich University of the Arts. The project has met with criticism from parents - the city is now inviting people to a discussion in front of the slaughterhouse.

    • Show more