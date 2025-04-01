9.20 a.m.

Emergency medical care, firefighting and technical rescue combined on four wheels? This is what Schutz und Rettung Bern is now offering.

They are presenting their innovative idea on Instagram. "Over the next few days, the rescue service will receive in-depth training in technical firefighting tasks and the professional fire department in emergency medicine. Once the training is complete, the concept will go into operational use," they write. "We can extinguish fires ourselves and immediately provide medical care," they continue.

As promising as the idea sounds, it is unfortunately just an April Fool's joke.