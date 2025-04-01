8.40 a.m.
In Val Surses in Graubünden, there is now a charming new way to discover the Grisons mountains: With the new "Rent-a-Murmeli" service, the vacation region is offering guided hikes with trained marmots.
"The idea came to us when we noticed how trusting some marmots had become towards hikers," says Tanja Amacher, Managing Director of Tourismus Val Surses Savognin Bivio AG. Together with gamekeeper Sep Antona Bergamin, they worked for a year to get the animals used to people and hiking routes.
The special feature of the animal guides: the marmots know the most beautiful, sometimes hidden paths and viewpoints in the region.
Savognin Bergbahnen is also supporting the project. The marmots were carefully acclimatized to the gondola rides over a period of months - with success. "Our marmots are now absolute mountain railroad professionals," says Christoph Passecker, Managing Director of the mountain railroads. And: anyone who travels with a marmot rides the gondola for free.