  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nasty scam Beware if you want to buy tickets for Zurich Zoo

SDA

10.2.2025 - 15:28

If you want to buy tickets for Zurich Zoo online, you should be careful: a copy of the zoo website is being misused for fraudulent purposes. (archive picture)
If you want to buy tickets for Zurich Zoo online, you should be careful: a copy of the zoo website is being misused for fraudulent purposes. (archive picture)
Keystone

A fake zoo website is currently in circulation. Fake tickets are being sold on it. The zoo warns.

Keystone-SDA

10.02.2025, 15:28

10.02.2025, 15:33

Zurich Zoo has discovered a copy of its website that is being used for fraudulent purposes. The fraudsters are said to have tried to make money by selling online tickets.

The link to the fake website appears as an advertisement in Google search results when people search for Zurich Zoo, the zoo announced on Monday. The fake page was similar in appearance and content to the zoo's real website. On Monday afternoon, it was no longer accessible, at least temporarily.

According to the announcement, visitors should make sure that the correct address of the zoo, namely www.zoo.ch, appears in the address bar of their browser when purchasing online tickets.

More from the department

Joseph Deiss deplores

Joseph Deiss deplores "wastefulness"Former Federal Councillor Deiss hits out at Ueli Maurer and Donald Trump

Use as a meeting room. Astra builds pavilion for 3.8 million - now it's empty

Use as a meeting roomAstra builds pavilion for 3.8 million - now it's empty

Significant hygiene deficiencies. Aargau grocery store fails inspection three times

Significant hygiene deficienciesAargau grocery store fails inspection three times