If you want to buy tickets for Zurich Zoo online, you should be careful: a copy of the zoo website is being misused for fraudulent purposes.

A fake zoo website is currently in circulation. Fake tickets are being sold on it. The zoo warns.

Zurich Zoo has discovered a copy of its website that is being used for fraudulent purposes. The fraudsters are said to have tried to make money by selling online tickets.

The link to the fake website appears as an advertisement in Google search results when people search for Zurich Zoo, the zoo announced on Monday. The fake page was similar in appearance and content to the zoo's real website. On Monday afternoon, it was no longer accessible, at least temporarily.

According to the announcement, visitors should make sure that the correct address of the zoo, namely www.zoo.ch, appears in the address bar of their browser when purchasing online tickets.