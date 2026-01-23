The drought is threatening alpine farming, as some areas are unable to provide their cows with enough water. These areas either need water to be transported to them or must cut short the alpine grazing season.

As dry as 2003—or even drier? Many Alpine pastures will run out of water in the summer of 2026. Summer grazing is in jeopardy (archive photo from 2003).

Here's what it's all about Swiss alpine farms are suffering from the drought. Some are having to bring their livestock back down to the valley earlier than planned.

This puts increased pressure on food reserves in the lowlands. Prices for roughage are rising.

Some farmers are already slaughtering their animals. However, the increased supply is driving down meat prices. Summary created with

It’s only July; technically, the alpine summer is only halfway over. Yet several alpine herders are already having to return to the valley with their cows. The reason is a water shortage. Cows don’t just feed on grass; they also drink up to 100 liters of water a day, according to "NZZ".

The ongoing drought is causing streams and springs to dry up, putting those alpine pastures that lack access roads at particular risk. Their only options are water deliveries by helicopter or canceling the alpine grazing season. However, this creates new problems, as the alpine pastures allow farmers to mow their grass in the lowlands and use it as hay for livestock in the winter.

The Alps Must Store Water

Ernst Wandfluh is an SVP National Council member and farmer who spends every summer on an alp above Kandergrund, Bern. In his capacity as president of the Swiss Alpine Farming Association (SAV), he is calling for various measures in a press release.

He is calling on other alpine cooperatives and operators to draw up their emergency plans early on and, for example, to submit a request for helicopter flights. The catch is this: Before the army is allowed to fly water to an alp, it must be confirmed that no private company is willing to carry out this mission.

In addition, those alpine herding communities that have sufficient water and space should offer their spare capacity to those farms that, given the current situation, can no longer keep their livestock on their alpine pastures.

Wandfluh is also calling on the federal government to provide funding for the construction of new spring catchments, pipelines, and reservoirs, according to the "Tages-Anzeiger". He has announced that he will introduce a motion to that effect in the National Council.

Take the livestock back down to the valley—or slaughter them right away?

Driving the livestock back down into the valley at this early stage also creates new problems. Many pastures in the lowlands are brown, and the grass has withered. As a result, farms must feed hay to their herds, which means they are drawing on their winter reserves. According to “NZZ”, prices for roughage—that is, grass and hay—have already risen due to increasing demand.

Some farmers are going even further and slaughtering some of their livestock earlier than planned. Feeding them expensive feed isn’t profitable. However, the additional supply of meat is also driving down its price. Water shortages and feed scarcity are putting some farms in a predicament where they can only choose from a range of bad options.

Ernst Wandfluh believes that dry summers will become more frequent. Unlike some members of his party, he views climate change as a major problem for agriculture. He is convinced that this problem can be solved through investments and infrastructure measures. Without them, he says, the survival of alpine farming in parts of Switzerland is at risk.