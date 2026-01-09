Day of mourning ticker "We are here, broken" +++ Church bells ring throughout Switzerland
Valérie Glutz
9.1.2026
Following the devastating fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS, Switzerland is celebrating a national day of mourning on Friday, January 9, 2026. blue News accompanies Switzerland in the live ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- Following the fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, a national day of mourning is being held in Switzerland.
- The authorities have confirmed 40 fatalities and 116 people were injured, many of them seriously.
- National days of mourning are rare in Switzerland and serve primarily as a symbolic act of remembrance.
- The ceremony will also be attended by several foreign heads of state.
2.39 p.m.
Guy Parmelin: "We have sensed that we are not all standing in such difficult times"
Now Guy Parmelin speaks: "The beginning of this year should be accompanied by the usual promises that can normally be made on blank pages," Parmelin begins.
"I take the liberty of speaking on their behalf. It now offers us a fluid opportunity to come together. Our bond will not make it any easier. But if it can help to alleviate our grief, it will have served its purpose. Our country bows to the memory of those who are no longer with us."
"There were many who were here on vacation. Their lives have taken a different turn here, when they should have been here for joy. The country has an open ear for the families whose lives have been so brutally changed. Our country would also like to express its deepest gratitude for the support of national and international solidarity."
"We have felt that in such difficult times, we are not all standing," Parmelin said. "Unthinkable, unspeakable, invisible," these words would describe our bewilderment.
14:21
Mathias Reynard: "One for all, all for one"
Mathias Reynard, President of the Valais State Council, now speaks: "Dear families, relatives, ladies and gentlemen - in titles and functions," he begins.
"We will never forget this day," he continues. "In the first hours of the new year, it turned into a nightmare. In the first hours of the new year, 40 people lost their lives, 116 injured, some very seriously."
We are gathered here today to honor the memory of these souls. We are here for the injured. Those who are fighting for their lives right now. Their absence is painful. No sentence can ever fill that void. But silence would not be enough. That is why we speak. To express our grief. To express our solidarity.
As a simple man, he speaks to the families: "We are with them. With their mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends, grandparents, lovers, classmates. Not a moment has passed since that night that we have not thought of them. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. With the grieving families and loved ones who live in fear and uncertainty.
In the face of this powerlessness, we need to see support from all countries and everywhere."
He thanked all the people who were involved. In the hospital and those who saved the lives of hundreds. "On behalf of the Valais government and population, I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the team involved. Thank you to the Swiss and foreign hospitals that offered to help.
We are delighted by the presence of heads of state from friendly countries.
It shows how Switzerland is now acting: "One for all, all for one".
As adults and political relatives, the least we can do is ask for an apology. In doing so, we do justice to our dignity.
Your suffering and your fears are justified. You have the right to cry, but also to laugh again. Your pain is great, just like your ability to live and love.
Finally, he says: "Together and united, we will move forward into an invincible summer".
14:11
"We are here, broken"
"This celebration should be open to everyone, no matter what religion you belong to," says Aymon. This is followed by an ecumenical reading by actress and director Olivia Seigne:
"Something happened that should not have happened. Questions remain: Why? We pause in a heavy silence. A breath for what is missing. For what can no longer be said, no longer lived, no longer shared. Why? We think of the wounded, of those who carry pain, who struggle for their lives, who need time to regain trust in their own bodies, the next step, the day to come. We are here, broken."
"We remember names and stories. What remains, remains in us. What is missing hurts. Again and again these questions: Why? Why you? Why them? Why us in particular?
Finally, she says: "You hold us in our bond too."
Another piano piece is played.
14:07
Minute's silence in Crans-Montana
By Petar Marjanović from Crans-Montana
The church bells ring out in Crans-Montana.
2.04 pm
Everything stands still at Zurich main station
By Noemi Hüsser, Zurich
Impressive pictures from Zurich main station: during the minute's silence, practically the entire station concourse stands still to commemorate the victims of Crans Montana. Many commuters briefly interrupt their journey and pause for a moment. For a minute, it is very quiet in Zurich's station concourse.
14:01
The victims are remembered in St. Gallen
By Samuel Walder, St. Gallen
The victims were also remembered in St. Gallen with the ringing of bells and a minute's silence. Despite strong winds, several hundred people gathered on the monastery square to pause for a moment together.
The fire department and police also formed a circle and paid tribute to the victims of Crans-Montana.
-
Minute's silence at 2 pm
The minute's silence for the victims of Crans-Montana is about to begin. In memory of the victims of the fire disaster on New Year's Eve.
1.57 pm
Minute's silence at the main station
By Noemi Hüsser, Zurich
Attention is also drawn to the minute's silence at 2 pm at Zurich main station.
-
1.55 pm
Spectators in Crans-Montana
By Petar Marjanović from Crans-Montana
More and more people are also gathering in front of the livestream in Crans-Montana.
-
1.48 pm
Benoît Aymon opens the ceremony
Journalist Benoît Aymon opens the ceremony in Martigny. He welcomes all participants - from politicians to relatives. "How to find words? To find the right words and the unspeakable? It's time to pause, to get a grip on ourselves as a nation. A single word can emerge from the chaos: solidarity. First and foremost with the victims, the affected families, ambulance drivers, emergency responders, with the heroes of the drama who tried to help. Solidarity is needed with all the relatives of the victims. Solidarity with the canton and the whole country."
"It is time to receive this pain, to take time to grieve," Aymon concluded. The minute's silence begins at 2 pm.
Beatrice Berrut plays an Adagietto from Mahler's 5th Symphony on a black grand piano.
1.44 p.m.
The funeral service begins
The funeral service has begun. Around 1000 seats have been prepared in the hall.
1.39 pm
Sergio Mattarella has arrived
The Italian President Sergio Mattarella has now arrived in Martigny.
13.37 hrs
The funeral service begins in a few minutes
The funeral service begins in a few minutes. President Guy Parmelin and the President of the Valais State Council Mathias Reynard take the floor at 1.45 pm.
1.33 p.m.
Big applause in Crans-Montana
In Crans-Montana, members of the rescue services have just entered the congress center. Those present rise to their feet and applaud for several minutes.
1.28 pm
Sympathy also in Crans-Montana
By Petar Marjanović from Crans-Montana
The Place du Scandia is also filling up in Crans-Montana: more and more people are coming together to watch the livestream. There are already around 50 people on the square. Many of them are visibly moved, some are crying and mourning. Many go to the chapel beforehand.
-
1.14 p.m.
Macron has arrived in Martigny
By Nicolas Barman from Martigny
French President Emmanuel Macron has just arrived in Martigny, according to blue News reporter Nicolas Barman. The French President is one of many high-ranking guests expected to attend the commemoration ceremony in Martigny
President Guy Parmelin and President of the Council of State Matthias Reynard welcome Macron to Martigny.
Macron also left his condolences in the official book of condolence.
12.50 p.m.
Parmelin and Reynard take the floor in Martigny
President Guy Parmelin and the President of the Valais State Council Mathias Reynard will speak at the memorial service for the victims of Crans-Montana VS at 1.45 pm in Martigny. According to the program published by the canton of Valais, no other political figures will speak at this ceremony.
Among the other contributions, a message to young people will be delivered by three young people who were on the scene on the night of the accident from New Year's Eve to New Year's Day. The Valais actress and director Olivia Seigne will also read out two texts, while the ceremony will be officially opened by journalist Benoît Aymon.
Several musical interludes are planned. The ceremony will end at around 3pm with a parade of white roses and a moment of togetherness.
12.45 p.m.
Guy Parmelin has arrived in Martigny
President Guy Parmelin has arrived in Martigny to take part in the memorial service for the victims of the fatal fire.
12.44 p.m.
First mourners arrive in Crans-Montana
By Petar Marjanović from Crans-Montana
In Crans-Montana, the first mourners arrive at the congress center in difficult winter conditions. The paths are slippery and icy in places. The hall has now been opened and the guests are beginning to arrive one by one.
blue News will accompany the open-air funeral service on the Place du Scandia.
12.18 pm
The flags carry a black mourning ribbon
By Petar Marjanović from Crans-Montana
In the congress center in Crans-Montana, the gospel choir is still practicing the last verses. The hall is otherwise still empty. The Swiss and Valais flags, both with a black mourning ribbon, hang above the empty rows of chairs.
98 journalists from all over the world are accredited for the memorial service in the Crans-Montana Congress Center.
12.17 p.m.
Italian President meets families of the injured in Zurich
The Italian President Sergio Mattarella visited the families of two young Italians who were injured in the disaster in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Day in a hospital in Zurich on Friday. He then traveled to Martigny VS to take part in the national memorial service for the victims.
The Italian head of state spoke to the doctors at the hospital and thanked them, as reported by the Italian news agency Ansa.
"I have come here to thank you and to convey to the parents of the children the condolences and sympathy of the whole of Italy, which is deeply moved by the tragedy of what happened and hopes that these young people can continue their lives in the best possible way," Mattarella told the doctors.
12.12 p.m.
First members of the alliance arrive
By Nicolas Barman from Martigny
Emmanuel Macron will arrive shortly before the start of the celebrations and leave shortly afterwards. Meanwhile, the first members of the Confederation have arrived.
11.57 a.m.
Macron arrives in Switzerland
French President Emmanuel Macron has landed at Geneva Airport shortly after 11.30 am. This is reported by RTS. From there he will travel on to Martigny, where he will attend the memorial service for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster.
11.33 a.m.
Funeral music is played over the loudspeakers
By Petar Marjanović from Crans-Montana
Preparations are in full swing at the Place du Scandia. Despite - or perhaps because of - the heavy snowfall, the works service is working tirelessly to clear the square so that the expected hundreds of guests can at least follow the funeral service in the open air in some comfort.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on two large screens. At the moment, funeral music is playing softly over the loudspeakers and only a few people have turned up so far. Journalists are setting up their cameras and preparing for the broadcast.
11.19 a.m.
Guests arrive in Martigny
By Nicolas Barman from Martigny
More and more guests are arriving in Martigny, including members of the Nidwalden cantonal government. The picture shows Othmar Filliger.
There are a lot of police officers around the Cerm in Martigny. Some politicians are expected today.
11.01 am
Crans-Montana says goodbye at the congress center - every seat is reserved
By Petar Marjanović from Crans-Montana
In Crans-Montana, the funeral service for the community will be broadcast in the congress center. Every single seat is reserved, says a woman at reception. Anyone wishing to follow the funeral ceremony on site will probably be able to do so on large screens at the "Place du Scandia".
So far, the doors to the congress center are still closed and will only be opened for volunteers. The doors for invited guests, the public and media representatives are scheduled to open at 1 pm.
10.53 a.m.
9 football players deceased
As the SFA writes in a post on its social media, nine football players from three regional clubs in western Switzerland died in the accident. Several others were injured.
10.15 a.m.
Heavy snowfall in Crans-Montana
It snowed heavily in Crans-Montana during the night. Several snow clearing vehicles were working non-stop to clear the roads and paths for the mourners, reports a blue News reporter on site. "But all the snow is giving them a hard time."
9.44 a.m.
Has there ever been a day of mourning like this before?
There was already a similar moment of mourning and remembrance during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. On 5 March, church bells across the country rang for up to a quarter of an hour to commemorate the victims. Funeral services and a minute's silence were also scheduled for October 1 following the attack in Zug on September 27, 2001. And after the tsunami in South East Asia after Christmas 2004, there was a national day of mourning on January 5, 2005.
9.08 a.m.
What is happening outside Valais?
The national day of mourning will be observed throughout Switzerland.
Church bells will also ring throughout the country at 2 pm. First the hourly chime will sound, followed by a five-minute peal of bells as a sign of collective pause and nationwide solidarity. The Federal Council and the Christian churches invite the population to dedicate this moment to the memory of the deceased, solidarity with the injured and their families and thanks to all the emergency services.
Public transport is also visibly participating in the commemoration. Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) will fly flags at stations at half-mast, provide information about the day of mourning on screens, announcements and the app throughout the day and draw attention to the minute's silence. At 2 p.m., the background music at stations is switched off, and shortly before this, train whistles can be sounded as a sign of remembrance.
The central memorial service in Martigny will also be broadcast live on television and radio, including on SRF, RTS and RSI. This will allow people throughout the country - and beyond - to take part in the ceremony.
8.55 a.m.
What's happening in Valais on Friday?
On Friday, a memorial ceremony will take place at the Cerm exhibition and assembly center in Martigny, 50 minutes by car from Crans-Montana, from 1.45 pm. It has been organized by the Confederation together with the Valais State Chancellery and the regional churches. The program of the ceremony includes readings, symbolic gestures, musical performances and speeches by representatives of the authorities.
Over 1000 invited guests are expected to attend. In attendance will be President Guy Parmelin, Federal Councillors Ignazio Cassis and Beat Jans and Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi. Also invited are the relatives of the victims, religious representatives and countries that have either been directly affected by the tragedy or have offered their help.
President Sergio Mattarella will be attending from Italy and President Emmanuel Macron from France. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will also attend.
-
8.30 a.m.
Where will the memorial ceremony take place?
The commemoration ceremony will take place at the Cerm Exhibition and Assembly Center in Martigny, 50 minutes by car from Crans-Montana, from 1.45 pm.
-
7.30 a.m.
Program of the national day of mourning