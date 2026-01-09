14:21

Mathias Reynard: "One for all, all for one"

Mathias Reynard, President of the Valais State Council, now speaks: "Dear families, relatives, ladies and gentlemen - in titles and functions," he begins.

"We will never forget this day," he continues. "In the first hours of the new year, it turned into a nightmare. In the first hours of the new year, 40 people lost their lives, 116 injured, some very seriously."

We are gathered here today to honor the memory of these souls. We are here for the injured. Those who are fighting for their lives right now. Their absence is painful. No sentence can ever fill that void. But silence would not be enough. That is why we speak. To express our grief. To express our solidarity.

As a simple man, he speaks to the families: "We are with them. With their mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends, grandparents, lovers, classmates. Not a moment has passed since that night that we have not thought of them. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. With the grieving families and loved ones who live in fear and uncertainty.

In the face of this powerlessness, we need to see support from all countries and everywhere."

He thanked all the people who were involved. In the hospital and those who saved the lives of hundreds. "On behalf of the Valais government and population, I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the team involved. Thank you to the Swiss and foreign hospitals that offered to help.

We are delighted by the presence of heads of state from friendly countries.

It shows how Switzerland is now acting: "One for all, all for one".

As adults and political relatives, the least we can do is ask for an apology. In doing so, we do justice to our dignity.

Your suffering and your fears are justified. You have the right to cry, but also to laugh again. Your pain is great, just like your ability to live and love.

Finally, he says: "Together and united, we will move forward into an invincible summer".