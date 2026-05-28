Knife attack in commuter traffic: A 31-year-old Swiss man injured three men at Winterthur station. The police spokesman explains what the police know so far.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 31-year-old Swiss man injured three men at Winterthur railroad station.

One person was seriously injured, two moderately.

The motive is unclear. The police are investigating in all directions. Show more

A man injured three people with a stabbing weapon at Winterthur railroad station on Thursday morning. According to the Zurich cantonal police, the attack happened shortly before 8.30 am. The arrested suspect is a 31-year-old Swiss national. The three victims are Swiss, aged 28, 43 and 52. All were taken to hospital.

Cantonal police spokesman Roger Bonetti said in an interview with BRK News that, according to the current state of the investigation, the injuries were stab wounds. One person was seriously injured, two others moderately seriously.

It remains to be seen whether the victims were attacked by chance or whether they are related to the alleged perpetrator. Bonetti said that this was the subject of an ongoing investigation. The police did not initially provide any information on the motive either. "The motive for the crime is the subject of ongoing investigations," said the Zurich cantonal police, as reported by blue News.

blue News and other media reported eyewitnesses who claimed to have heard the shout "Allahu Akbar". The police have not yet confirmed this background. Bonetti said in an interview that the cantonal police are investigating in all directions. No statements can yet be made about the motive and nothing can be ruled out at present.

After his arrest, the man remained in police custody. According to Bonetti, forensics will be carried out on him, after which he will be questioned. The attack triggered a large-scale operation: In addition to the cantonal police, the Winterthur municipal police, the SBB transport police, the rescue service of Winterthur Cantonal Hospital and Schutz & Rettung Zurich were also deployed. Parts of the station were cordoned off and the barriers were removed again by midday.