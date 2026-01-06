The municipal council of Crans-Montana took immediate measures on Tuesday to improve fire safety. sda

Following the fatal fire in the "Le Constellation" bar, which claimed 40 lives, the municipality of Crans-Montana will make its first official statement on Tuesday morning. The focus will be on questions regarding permits, inspections and the role of the authorities. But there is resistance.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The municipality of Crans-Montana is making its first public statement on the fire in the "Le Constellation" bar.

The focus is on permits, inspections and municipal responsibility in the area of fire safety.

The statement comes against the backdrop of ongoing criminal proceedings and high public expectations. Show more

10.58 a.m. The media conference is over

10.56 a.m. "I will carry this burden with me forever" Féraud is asked about his personal emotional state. "This disaster was very, very difficult," he says. "I will carry this burden with me forever, my whole life."

10.54 am Was it a mistake not to check the sound insulation? "If you know about it, it's a mistake," says Féraud. But if you don't know about it, it's more difficult.

10.51 a.m. "We call a few weeks in advance" A journalist wants to know whether the employees announce themselves before the checks. "We call a few weeks in advance," says the mayor.

10.51 a.m. "We were not overwhelmed" In addition to the bar checks, the inspectors would also check other public places such as clinics or hotels, which would take much longer. However, they were not overwhelmed. The problem is that they didn't know about the security breaches at Le Constellation bar.

10.46 a.m. Municipal president does not want to resign For the mayor and the municipal council, there is no question of resigning now. "You don't abandon a sinking ship," says Féraud.

10.45 a.m. "The ambassador can say what he wants to say" Asked about a statement by the Italian ambassador that it was "an inevitable disaster" that had happened due to "negligence and carelessness" and whether he wanted to apologize today, Féraud replied: "The ambassador can say what he wants to say." They had already said several times that they were very sad about the disaster. No apology is forthcoming.

10.41 a.m. A few days ago, Féraud was still talking about "no lax controls" A few days ago, the mayor said that there had been no lax controls. Féraud no longer stands by this statement. "We didn't know then what we know now," says Féraud.

10.39 a.m. "We didn't turn a blind eye" "We didn't turn a blind eye," says the mayor. "We would also have preferred to have received reports. Then, of course, we would have intervened immediately."

10.35 am Municipality sees itself as a victim The municipality is acting as a joint plaintiff in the criminal proceedings. "We see ourselves as victims of this drama, we've been badly damaged," says Féraud, before adding: "We've suffered the most damage, more than anyone else." By participating as a civil plaintiff, they want to gain access to relevant documents.

10.32 a.m. External company inspected - municipality does not want to reveal names The municipality now wants to use an external company to check the fire safety regulations of all businesses. "It comes from Valais," says the mayor. He does not want to disclose the name of the company when asked.

10.27 am Why have no more inspections been carried out since 2019? Bar Le Constellation was last inspected in 2019. It is not yet known why no inspections have been carried out since then. "We deeply regret this and do not yet have an answer," says Féraud.

10.22 am Had the bar already come to the attention of the municipality before? Nobody in the municipal administration knew that sparklers had been lit in the bar near the soundproofing mats. He is referring to a video that was made public by RTS, in which an employee warns of the risk of fire. "The bar operator was extremely negligent," says Féraud, "but none of us in the community had any idea what was going on in that bar."

10.19 am Question and answer session The mayor concludes his speech. They trust the justice system and take full responsibility. Media representatives are now allowed to ask questions.

10.17 a.m. Ban on fireworks The tragedy has caused great uncertainty among residents, says Féraud. An external office will be commissioned to inspect all public businesses. The municipality will insist that all materials used are checked, even if this is not required by law. There will also be a ban on fireworks in enclosed spaces.

10.13 a.m. Building permit for conversion in 2015 In 2015, the owner of Le Constellation bar applied for a conversion, explains Féraud. The building permit was granted at the time with specific requirements for fire safety. No application had been submitted for the interior work, for which no building permit had to be applied for.

10.13 a.m. "The law doesn't say that we also have to inspect ceilings" The mayor explains what exactly is required by law to check the fire protection equipment. This includes, for example, ensuring that emergency exits are kept clear and where flammable materials are stored. "But the law doesn't say that we also have to check ceilings," says the mayor.

10.05 a.m. "We are still deeply shocked" "We are still deeply shocked", says mayor Féraud about the fire disaster. They have been in constant contact with the relatives of the victims since 1 January. In the past few days, numerous documents have also been viewed and forwarded to the public prosecutor's office. They do not want to interfere in criminal investigations, but want to be transparent about what they have found in the documents. "We owe that to the victims."

10.01 a.m. The media conference begins The media conference of the municipality of Crans-Montana begins. The mayor Nicolas Féraud and three other municipal councillors provide information: François Berclaz, municipal councillor for building and spatial planning; Nicole Bonvin-Clivaz, deputy mayor; and Patrik Clivaz, municipal councillor for public safety.

09.42 a.m. Crans-Montana admits negligence after bar fire Following the devastating fire in the Le Constellation bar, the municipality of Crans-Montana admitted an official omission on Tuesday. Between 2020 and 2025, no regular fire safety inspections were carried out in the bar, the municipal council announced. The council "deeply regrets" this mistake and now wants to take responsibility. At the same time, the municipality announced several immediate measures. An external specialist office is to immediately check all public businesses in the municipality for fire safety and material quality. In addition, pyrotechnic devices will be banned in all enclosed spaces in the municipality with immediate effect. An analysis of around 60 years of archive documents revealed that the Constellation was last inspected in 2019. Earlier reports set a maximum number of visitors of 100 people per floor. The municipality assured that it would continue to support the victims and relatives of the accident. They want to do everything possible to prevent a repeat of such a tragedy.

Following the devastating fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, the municipality will be appearing before the media for the first time on Tuesday morning. The fire on New Year's Eve claimed the lives of 40 people, around half of whom were minors. The press conference is taking place at a time when the criminal investigation by the Valais public prosecutor's office is in full swing and the debate about possible responsibility is becoming increasingly heated.

Mayor Nicolas Féraud intends to speak at a press conference today. KEYSTONE

The media conference is expected to be chaired by the mayor Nicolas Féraud. The authorities want to explain what role they believe the municipality played in connection with the operation of the restaurant. In particular, they will discuss the permits issued, inspections in recent years and the legal responsibilities of the municipality in relation to publicly accessible establishments.

The focus is also likely to be on fire safety issues. A classification is expected on the extent to which the municipality checked structural aspects, which inspections were carried out and how escape routes and emergency exits were assessed. It is also likely to be discussed whether and to what extent the municipality was responsible for compliance with the legal requirements - for example regarding the access of minors - or whether this responsibility lay solely with the operators.

Lawyer wants to ban press conference

Additional attention is being paid to the municipality's decision to constitute itself as a civil party in the criminal proceedings against the bar operators. This raises legal questions, as municipalities are not automatically considered injured parties in such cases. The authorities will have to explain why they have chosen this path and what legal interest they are pursuing.

The press conference has been made even more explosive by legal action taken by relatives of a victim. As"Le Temps" reports, the parents of a fire victim are calling for the planned media conference to be banned. According to the report, Jean-Luc Addor, who is representing the parents of one of the victims as a lawyer, wants to apply to the public prosecutor's office to prohibit the event.

Addor justifies this by stating that, in his view, it is inadmissible for a public authority, which itself could potentially be held responsible for shortcomings, to make public statements outside of ongoing proceedings. According to the report, this could violate the rights of the parties involved in the proceedings.

Sensitive environment

Cooperation with the judiciary is also likely to be an issue. The municipality had announced that it had provided the public prosecutor's office with extensive files dating back several decades. Explanations are expected on this, in particular on the question of why this was done without a formal court order.

According to the municipality, its statement is intended to help clarify the matter. At the same time, it is operating in a sensitive environment: the expectations of the victims' relatives and the public are high while the investigation is still ongoing.

The press conference begins at 10 a.m. blue News is reporting live from Crans-Montana.