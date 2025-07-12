The small swimming pool in Pruntrut does not allow non-locals in. blue News

After Pruntrut's swimming pool ban, the Jura village made headlines as far away as Warsaw and Berlin. blue News meets local people who are defending themselves against accusations and appropriation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the beginning of July, only people who live, work or have Swiss citizenship have been allowed to use the outdoor pool in Pruntrut - a decision that has caused an international stir.

Locally, the population is showing signs of frustration, understanding and a desire for order. Many emphasize: It is not about racism, but about space and respect.

It is Friday afternoon, the sun is increasingly heating up the air above the outdoor pool in the small Jura town of Pruntrut, the thermometer reads 24 degrees. It's been just over a week since a decision by the town council was reported in the international media. Suddenly, the small town in the Jura was at the center of a debate that reached as far as Berlin, Paris and Warsaw.

But anyone who was there that day did not sense a storm of indignation. Instead, there is an elusive feeling in the air: a mixture of annoyance, defiance and fatigue. "We are misunderstood by everyone," grumbles the kiosk saleswoman on the way to the piscine. "We are being politically abused," says a customer at the petrol station opposite.

The walk from the station to the pool takes about a quarter of an hour. It leads past the kiosk, the petrol station, a tractor dealer - and an apricot stand in a parking lot. There, blue News meets a man. He is a father, as he says. A quiet type. "In Pruntrut, we like a family atmosphere. We look out for each other and sometimes choose simple solutions."

"Indigènes first": how Pruntrut rejects the term "foreigner ban"

What bothers him is not the international attention. From a tourist point of view, this is even welcome. What is much worse is what is being made of Pruntrut. His wife intervenes and gets angry. She shows the reporter a video on her cell phone that supposedly shows the outdoor pool in Pruntrut: overcrowded, chaotic, loud. "But that's not here! That's not our pool at all!" It was posted from a Polish Instagram account.

The municipal council's decision on July 2 was clearly formulated: Only those who live, work or have citizenship in Switzerland will be granted access to the outdoor pool. There is an exception for tourists with a guest card. What has been scandalized in the media as a "ban on foreigners" is seen by many locals as a pragmatic escalation in the sense of "locals first" - or, as they say: "Indigènes first". Not out of xenophobia, but out of necessity.

The city council no longer wants all cross-border commuters in the Badi. blue News

An elderly woman sits at the buvette in the Badi on Friday lunchtime, with a view of the pool and the yellow slide. The 71-year-old strikes up a conversation with the blue News reporter. Together they share a portion of chips and chicken nuggets.

She is supposed to be called "Ruth" for the article - she doesn't give her real name for fear of the caquet ("cackling" in German) in the village. And because, as she says, the foreign press had already taken her statements completely out of context once. "I did some research and read that a fifth of the people here in the village don't have a Swiss passport," she says. "It would never occur to us to exclude them. They are our neighbors, our friends!" There can be no question of a "ban on foreigners", as is now being said everywhere - at least not from her point of view.

She is more concerned with other things: decency. Respect. And space. "When it got really hot in June, all hell broke loose here," she says, "and many people simply didn't know how to behave - including our own boys, by the way. They lack good role models too!"

Some young people are not looking to cool off, but for attention. blue News

Outdoor pool for the village instead of for the greater French region

Ruth doesn't want to come across as a racist. On the contrary. She stands for an open society, she says. But also for clear rules - for a kind of house rules in the community. "Our piscine is for our village. When the outdoor pools close in France and then everyone comes to us, it simply won't be enough." The parking spaces and shaded areas are limited. "When the heat of summer mixes with social media machismo, it becomes unpleasant for everyone."

A look at the surrounding area shows how quickly things can get tight here: blue News counts around 50 parking spaces around the outdoor pool. Those who want to come here usually do so by car or bike - there is no reasonable bus service. The entire facility in Pruntrut, including the pool and sunbathing lawn, covers an estimated one hectare. By comparison, the Letzigraben outdoor pool in Zurich is around three hectares in size - and Zurich doesn't have one pool, but 15 outdoor pools and lidos.

So it's no wonder that on particularly hot days there are bottlenecks - and conflicts. There is not only stress in the parking lots, but also in the pool itself. This year, the local authority issued several bans - due to bullying, assaults on staff and breaches of boundaries. Some young people even climbed over fences. The pool attendant and the security paid by the municipality were at times overwhelmed trying to please everyone.

Municipal president justifies decision

What exactly happened could not be verified on Friday: The cantonal police did not respond to an inquiry. The canton refused to comment on the talks with the municipality. Requests for interviews were left unanswered by both the mayor and the president of the municipal parliament despite several attempts.

There was little criticism, for example from the Young Party of the SP: the municipality's regulation normalizes prejudices and makes "a part of the population a scapegoat". One Juso member reported that he was not allowed to go to the pool with his French friend: "It was very unpleasant to have to explain to him why this is not possible."

The Buvette in the Pruntruter Piscine also serves chicken nuggets and beer on site. blue News

However, in an extensive interview with the French-speaking Swiss radio station RTS on Thursday, municipal president Philippe Eggertswyler (center) emphasized that the measure was the right one: The measure was correct, well thought out and proportionate. There was no question of withdrawing it. "We are not xenophobic and the measure is not racist," he said. "But we have to protect our infrastructure." An outdoor pool for 28,000 people in the Ajoie region is different to one for 250,000 people from neighboring France.

The decision was torn apart - and appropriated- on social media. Right-wing extremists from Germany celebrated Pruntrut as a role model. A representative of Marine Le Pen's far-right party Rassemblement National even traveled to the town - and praised the action. Ruth shakes her head. "Our mayor doesn't do Le Pen politics. Anyone who says that has no idea about us."

Non-natives have always been disadvantaged

However, the fact that non-natives are disadvantaged in Swiss swimming pools is nothing new. In many municipalities, "locals" enjoy priority when it comes to leisure and tourism offers. Pruntrut has also known such rules for a long time: those who were not "indigène" paid more. Then payments in euros were refused. Last year, the municipality introduced compulsory identification. Offenders were threatened with a fine of up to 5,000 francs.

Adult non-residents pay 12 francs in Pruntrut. Locals ( Indigène in French) only pay 7.50 francs. blue News

But none of that was enough, says Ruth. "It was worse this year. This group dynamic among the bullies!" She doesn't say this hatefully, but with concern. "Our own young people also wanted to feel particularly strong. It's not a problem of origin, but of upbringing." A girl at the next table turns around at this moment and interjects: "Swiss talahons are much worse!"

"Talahons" is a derogatory term, usually used for young men who are associated with migrants of Arab origin due to their behavior, appearance or language. AfD politicians used the word and claimed that Pruntrut had issued a "talahon ban".

Outdoor pools are no idyll

When the reporter explains this to Ruth, she says dryly: "If you want to be annoyed here, you don't need one of these talahons." She points to children screeching and jumping over other people's towels. To teenagers jumping off the wall into the pool in violation of the rules. A little later, a pensioner is hit on the hip by a football. And a stray cell phone causes a commotion: It rings continuously for almost five minutes - until an exasperated bather switches it off without further ado.

The swimming pool in Pruntrut not only has a lifeguard, but also several security staff. blue News

During the conversation, it becomes clear that if you are looking for an idyllic place to swim, you will rarely find it. A pool is loud. It is alive. Ruth says: "Actually, it's just the normal chaos of a pool. Sometimes more, sometimes less. I don't begrudge that to anyone. But not all at once, please. If you don't have a pool, why don't you protest at home or start an initiative?"

When asked whether going to the pool has always been so political for her, Ruth laughs. "No. But it does make you think when people from the Le Pen party talk about your own village. And when supporters of Alice Weidel suddenly see Pruntrut as a role model for their poisoned image of humanity."

Then she adds: "At least I won't be seeing these two ladies in my piscine because of the ban." When the reporter interjects that Alice Weidel has an apartment in Switzerland and may well come, Ruth looks up briefly - and grumbles: "Damn."

