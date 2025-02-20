A demonstration against the right is to take place in the Swiss home of AfD leader Alice Weidel on Saturday. Picture: Keystone

German AfD leader Alice Weidel and her family live in Einsiedeln in the canton of Schwyz. The organizers want to make a statement with a demonstration on Saturday, they explain in an interview.

"We don't want the same thing to happen to Switzerland as happened in the last century with Nazi gold," says Laura Fuchs in an interview with blue News. Fuchs is co-organizer of a demonstration that is bringing the German election campaign to Switzerland one day before the ballot. More precisely, to Einsiedeln in the canton of Schwyz.

A "demonstration against the right" is to take place there on Saturday, February 22, based on the regular protests against racism and Nazis in Germany. The aim is to join the German demonstrators and show solidarity with them, explains Fuchs.

Police will monitor the situation on site

The location for the protest was not chosen at random. The aim of the demonstration is to make Switzerland aware "that an AfD member lives here", says Fuchs. Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far-right AfD, lives in the municipality of Einsiedeln. According to current polls, the party will be the second strongest force in the German parliament in the federal elections on February 23.

It is difficult to estimate how many people will actually come to Einsiedeln for the "demonstration against the right", says Laura Fuchs. "We organized everything at short notice and assume that around 50 people will turn up." The police have registered the event for 20 to 50 people.

Head of Kapo communications Roman Gisler confirmed to "20 Minuten" that the Schwyz cantonal police were aware and that the demonstration had been approved. The police will be on site to assess the situation.

The organizers are not afraid of counter-demonstrations: "We trust the police, who know that counter-demonstrations can also take place," says Laura Fuchs. "We want a peaceful demonstration and will not allow ourselves to be provoked."

Weidel does not pay taxes in Switzerland

Weidel's place of residence has recently been the subject of much discussion. She lives in Einsiedeln with her partner and two sons.

Weidel is perfectly fine with a German candidate for chancellor living in Switzerland. After all, the center of her life is her official main residence in the German town of Überlingen on Lake Constance. She also pays taxes there and not in the canton of Schwyz. This is also legal due to the double taxation agreement between Switzerland and Germany.