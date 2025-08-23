Deportation flight to Afghanistan in Leipzig, Germany: similar images could soon be coming from Switzerland. KEYSTONE

A delegation from Afghanistan has arrived in Geneva to identify Afghans who are to be repatriated from Switzerland.

This involves eleven criminals who are to be deported from Switzerland and two who left voluntarily.

The State Secretariat for Migration is aware of the human rights situation in Afghanistan, but values the welfare of the population more highly. Show more

An Afghan delegation recently landed in Geneva to identify Afghan nationals who are to be repatriated from Switzerland, reports SRF.

This mission is particularly "delicate" as the human rights situation in Afghanistan is problematic. Nevertheless, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) sees the need to protect the population from convicted criminals.

Daniel Bach, Head of Communications at the SEM, explains that a balance had to be struck. He is aware of the difficult human rights situation in Afghanistan. But: "We felt that protecting the population was more important."

Justice Minister Beat Jans had already decided last year that convicted Afghan criminals should be deported after their prison sentence. The Afghan government has changed its practice and now only accepts travel documents issued by the authorities in Kabul.

Identification of eleven offenders

It was therefore necessary for the Afghan officials to visit Geneva in order to identify eleven offenders and two voluntary returnees. The identification was successful for the majority of them, meaning that preparations can be made for their repatriation.

Other European countries, such as Germany, have also begun repatriations to Afghanistan. In Switzerland, however, no permanent accreditations of Afghan officials are planned. In addition to criminals, the SEM also considers the return of rejected asylum seekers to be possible, provided they meet certain criteria.

Since April, the SEM has ordered the removal of around 20 Afghan men. Two cases are already legally binding, while the others have lodged an appeal with the Federal Administrative Court. The pending court decisions could be of fundamental importance.