25 years ago, a landslide in Gondo took the lives of 13 people and destroyed an entire village. blue News shows the pictures from back then and explains what happened on October 14, 2000.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Twenty-five years ago, a landslide devastated the Valais village of Gondo after heavy rainfall, killing 13 people and destroying the village center.

Rescue workers evacuated many residents on foot and by helicopter, while over 70 million Swiss francs were raised nationwide for reconstruction.

Gondo was later rebuilt. Show more

25 years ago today, on October 14, 2000, a devastating landslide hit the Valais border village of Gondo on the Simplon Pass. After days of continuous rain, huge masses of rubble and debris came loose above the village.

The village center was destroyed in a matter of seconds. A total of 13 people lost their lives and two are still missing today.

The rescue workers were able to save this family. KEYSTONE

The amount of rainfall on those days was exceptional. Between 12 and 14 October, around 430 liters of rain per square meter fell in the Simplon region - more than in an entire year.

On October 17, 2000, members of the army helped with the evacuation. KEYSTONE

The initial concern was the flooding of the Doveria. The fire department evacuated houses on the banks of the river at an early stage. But the real danger came from above: A soaked slope broke, a protective dam gave way and a mudslide swept everything away.

A mudslide destroyed large parts of the village. KEYSTONE

The situation on the ground was initially so dangerous that it was almost impossible to get live images from the buried village, as the "Tagesschau" reported at the time.

Helicopter rescues 40 people

For many in the village, all that remained was to call for help. Trapped people desperately pleaded on Radio Rottu: "We have to get out of here!" 78 people were able to flee on foot to Simplon Dorf, 40 others were later rescued by helicopter.

The army, mountain rescuers and dog teams searched for days for the missing, but no one could be rescued alive. The rescue work dragged on for weeks.

Great solidarity

The solidarity in Switzerland was enormous. Swiss Solidarity collected over 70 million francs for the victims of the storms in Valais and Ticino. Part of this went towards the reconstruction of Gondo.

Swiss Solidarity raised millions for Gondo. KEYSTONE

Five of the destroyed houses were rebuilt, the Stockalp tower was restored and converted into a small hotel. Before the reconstruction, the village was protected with new dams and drainage systems.

The image of the destruction went around the world. KEYSTONE

Gondo became a symbol of grief - but also of cohesion. Experts analyzed the mudslide in detail in order to learn from the event. The "Gondo Event" marathon, later launched as a memorial run, kept the memory alive, even though the population of the village has continued to shrink since then.