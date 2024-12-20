Four new articulated buses are now driving through a neighborhood in the canton of Aargau. This disturbs the residents. Archive image: sda

The new timetable change has not only brought relief, but also annoyance. Residents in a neighborhood in the canton of Aargau are annoyed: four new buses are winding their way through the narrow neighborhood streets.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The introduction of route 354 with 52 daily journeys is causing unrest in the Guggimoos district in the canton of Aargau.

Residents are furious and complain not only about the noise, but also about the lack of space and risky maneuvers.

Residents are calling for smaller buses and an alternative route, while the municipal council wants to analyze the situation and examine possible relief measures such as reducing the number of journeys. Show more

Since Monday, the tranquil Schneisinger Guggimoos district has been permeated by a constant roar: The timetable change not only brings with it a new line 354, but also 52 journeys a day with articulated buses - much to the annoyance of local residents. Their criticism: too much noise, too many dangers and too little consideration, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper writes.

Until recently, the Oberdorf stop was served by an on-call bus that only ran when needed. But now four articulated buses per hour head for the district, winding their way through narrow streets and round difficult corners. The result? Unrest, safety concerns and growing frustration among residents.

"We can no longer understand our own words when the bus goes past," complains one resident. Sleeping with the windows open is impossible, and the idea of a noisy summer is already scaring many people. But it's not just the noise that causes displeasure. The safety of children and cyclists in the area is a particular cause for concern.

Dangerous maneuvers and risky situations

The narrow streets of Guggimoos are a challenge for the large articulated buses. When turning, they often take up the entire lane or end up on the sidewalk - a scenario that has already led to near-accidents.

One resident recalls a dicey situation: a child on a bike had to swerve onto the sidewalk while she was driving her car out of her garage. "It was only by luck that nothing happened," she says.

Residents also report reckless driving maneuvers. The drivers are often said to literally "speed through the neighborhood", which not only causes dangerous encounters, but also brings traffic to a standstill - especially when the garbage collection service is on its way.

Criticism of the municipal council: "Too little transparency"

The introduction of the new route 354 has also been met with criticism due to a lack of communication. Many Schneising residents were unaware of the impact the timetable change would have on the Guggimoos district.

In some cases, there was no response to the timetable consultation, and the measures taken, such as an analysis of the situation over the course of a year, were not sufficient for the residents.

"We are not fundamentally against the Postbus," emphasize the residents. But the current route is not a solution. As an immediate measure, they are calling for smaller buses and, in the long term, a turning area along the main axis to relieve the neighborhood.

Municipal councillor defends the decision

Christoph Schneider, local councillor and himself a resident of Guggimoos, understands the concerns, but considers the situation to be less dramatic. "The noise is there, but only for a short time," he explains. He has never observed any dangerous situations and praises the consideration of the drivers. Nevertheless, Schneider promises to take the concerns seriously and examine solutions.

The municipal council plans to analyze the situation in detail. Options such as alternative routes or changing the direction of the route are under discussion. A reduction in bus journeys could also be possible, especially if empty runs are identified. "I am convinced that we will be able to relieve the neighborhood in the future," says Schneider.

Until then, however, residents will have to be patient - something they are slowly running out of. "Waiting another year for improvements is not acceptable for us," they criticize. After all, the on-call bus has proven that a lower frequency is sufficient.

Postauto AG and municipal council disagree on figures

According to Postauto AG, the Oberdorf bus stop was actually used around two thirds of the time. Residents disagree: Their own count showed far fewer journeys. This discrepancy raises further questions about the planning and implementation of the route.

It remains to be seen whether the municipal council will succeed in calming the waters. One thing is clear: the Guggimoos district will not give up without a fight.

