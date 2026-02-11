Laetitia Brodard-Sitre lost her son in the fire. Screenshot SRF

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, lawyers for those affected are calling for a state fund. According to experts, the total costs could run into the hundreds of millions. The federal government has signaled its support - but is still examining the matter.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lawyers for victims' families are calling for a state fund to provide help quickly and unbureaucratically.

According to the FDJP, the federal government is examining where there are gaps in the existing assistance.

Insurers and victim support organizations want to coordinate uncovered costs and ease the administrative burden on families. Show more

More than a month after the Crans-Montana inferno with 41 fatalities and 115 injured people, the question of who will pay for the enormous follow-up costs is increasingly being raised. Experts estimate that care, rehabilitation measures, psychological support and compensation could add up to a three-digit million sum.

On SRF's "Club", several victims' lawyers therefore called for the rapid creation of a state fund. Sébastien Fanti, a lawyer from Valais, said: "The Federal Council must now organize this together with other countries." The families could not "wait ten years" for any criminal liability to be clarified. It is also "about the honor of Switzerland".

A state fund would pool public funds and use them in a clearly defined way - for example, for uncovered costs that neither insurance companies nor existing victim assistance programs can cover.

Families deeply affected by the disaster

The federal government refers to a statement from January. It states that victims and relatives can count on support. The Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) will examine by February 2026 where existing offers are not sufficient and in what form the federal government can provide additional assistance.

There has not yet been a concrete commitment to a state fund. However, the Federal Council has stated that "no one should fall through the net of existing assistance".

Two mothers, who were also guests at the "Club", showed just how deeply families have been affected by the disaster.

Laetitia Brodard-Sitre lost her 16-year-old son Arthur. She describes the moment of certainty: "On January 3 at 9 o'clock in the evening [...] I received the dreaded call from the Valais cantonal police." Her son was later buried in Lutry. "We want answers," she says. "Everyone has to take responsibility."

Leila Micheloud is also fighting for her daughters, who survived seriously injured. One of them "saw everything", reports the mother. People had died, she herself had been lying under corpses. According to Micheloud, her older daughter Farah suffered 35 percent burns. "She is completely transplanted on her right arm and back," says the mother. Skin grafts have to be checked daily. "This is not an operation after which everything is over."

Both women are now involved in victims' associations - not out of anger, as they emphasize. "But it's about achieving truth and justice."