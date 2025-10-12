Unstable polar vortices are likely to influence the weather in Switzerland this year. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A weak polar vortex could lead to unusually low temperatures in Europe this winter. The weather situation promises exciting developments.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A weak polar vortex could bring cold Arctic air to Central Europe more frequently this winter and expose Switzerland to colder weather conditions.

The unstable weather situation favors high-pressure areas, which increase the exchange of cold and warm air and thus increase the risk of cold spells.

The La Niña phenomenon could delay winter, but the first cold spells are already possible in December due to the unstable polar vortex. Show more

The coming winter could be colder in Switzerland than in recent years. The reason for this is a weak polar vortex, which is less stable this fall and winter according to current models, as reported by "The Weather Channel". This instability could lead to a more frequent flow of cold Arctic air to Central Europe.

Normally, a strong polar vortex ensures mild westerly weather. However, a weak vortex creates more high-pressure areas that influence the weather situation. This so-called meridional weather situation means that warm air from the south can flow northwards and cold air from the north can flow southwards. For Switzerland, this means an increased risk of cold weather phases.

The polar vortex remains over the pole when conditions are stable. However, if the stratosphere warms up considerably or the vortex splits, the flow becomes unstable. This can lead to an outbreak of cold polar air. The position of the high-pressure areas determines whether Switzerland is affected by Arctic cold air.

Late winter due to La Niña

The current weather situation, influenced by a La Niña phenomenon in the Pacific, points to a late winter. La Niña describes a climate phenomenon characterized by an unusual cooling of the sea surface in the Pacific Ocean.

In La Niña years, Arctic cold spells often occur in January and February. However, the weak polar vortex could lead to the first cold spell as early as December. However, these forecasts are speculative.