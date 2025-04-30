Robbie Williams also has a "Golden Visa". Henning Kaiser/dpa

In Switzerland, the number of residence permits that can be acquired in return for high tax payments is increasing significantly. British citizens in particular are showing great interest in this offer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland offers wealthy foreigners without gainful employment the option of lump-sum taxation if they pay annual taxes of around CHF 250,000 to CHF 1 million - depending on the canton.

The number of holders has risen significantly in recent years, with Russians, Britons and Americans in particular taking advantage of this offer.

The program is controversial, but offers access to a secure and high-quality living environment without gainful employment in Switzerland. Show more

Switzerland is seeing an increasing number of "golden visas", which allow wealthy foreigners to obtain a residence permit in return for a high tax payment.

Since 2023, the number of these visas has risen by over 20 percent, as the latest figures from the State Secretariat for Migration show. There are currently 496 people registered in Switzerland with such a visa - an increase of 92 people in two years. This was reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

British citizens in particular are very interested in the offer. Probably the most famous "Golden Visa" holder: singer Robbie Williams. In the summer of 2023, he settled in the Bernese Oberland, in Gstaad. It is unclear how much tax he pays. However, it is likely to be at least 500,000 francs a year, the newspaper writes.

Conditions vary

The legal basis for this practice is Article 30 of the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act. This allows the cantons to issue a settlement permit to people from third countries if there are "important public interests". This often means that the applicant's financial standing is decisive.

The conditions for granting a "Golden Visa" vary from canton to canton. In the canton of Obwalden, a tax amount of 250,000 francs per year is paid for the right to stay, while in the canton of Zurich the limit is one million francs, the newspaper continues.

Controversial business model

The "Golden Visa" business model is not without controversy. Critics such as SP National Councillor Andrea Zryd see it as an injustice to other foreigners and Swiss citizens. In particular, the high number of Russian citizens who make use of this offer is viewed critically.

The concept of "Golden Visas" is also coming under pressure internationally. The EU is planning to restrict such programs, as they are considered potentially susceptible to abuse. In some EU countries, similar programs have already been discontinued or heavily regulated.

Despite the criticism, the demand for "Golden Visas" remains high in Switzerland. Zurich business lawyer Enzo Caputo reports a worldwide boom in these visas, as rich people are looking for stable options in uncertain times. He expects a particularly large number of Americans to move to Switzerland in the coming years.

More from the department