According to the "Wetterschmöckern", you should enjoy the sun on the northern side of the Alps at Easter. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

With one exception, the six "Wetterschmöcker" from Central Switzerland are predicting changeable weather or even snowfall for Easter. But there is also hope for sun-seekers who want to avoid the Easter traffic jam.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you With one exception, the six "weather forecasters " from Central Switzerland are predicting changeable weather or even snowfall for Easter.

Sun-seekers will have to rely on the forecast of "Wetterschmöcker" Martin Gisler from Riemenstalden.

"Those who want to enjoy the sun at Easter can stay here instead of heading south into the traffic jam," he explained last fall. Show more

"Weather forecaster" Karl Hediger from Küssnacht expects snow. At the autumn meeting of the Innerschwyz Meteorological Association in October 2025, he declared that the Easter bunny would have to "put on snowshoes" to get through the stuff, and that the breeze would also "whistle around his spoon." This forecast still applies, as Hediger told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

There wasn't enough snow in winter and it will have to come one day, the weather prophet explained. Over Easter, it will be white down to around 700 or 800 meters. Hediger pointed out that Easter is rather early this year. Spring will then arrive from April 10.

Easter Sunday will fall on April 5 in 2026. "Weather forecaster" Martin Holdener from Schwyz predicted "pretty April weather" last fall. Roman Ulrich from Bisisthal made a similar prediction: "The Easter bunny will have to take the change of coat with him".

Forecasts are evaluated

Ulrich is also sticking to his prediction, as he said when asked. "We have to stick to our verse," he said. At its general meeting on April 24, the Meteorological Association will evaluate the accuracy of the forecasts made by the weather prophets for the winter months.

Ulrich makes his forecasts based on farming rules and gut feeling, he said. He believes that the fact that it did not snow at Christmas confirms that the Easter weather will not be very good. "Green Christmas, white Easter," he quoted a farmer's rule.

"Easter will be rainy," predicted Silvan Betschart from Sattel, another lay meteorologist from Central Swyz. His colleague Kari Laimbacher from Rickenbach was more optimistic. "There will be a bit of sunshine at Easter," he said in his forecast, which basically predicts "some rain with snowfall" for April 2 to 10.

Enjoying the sun north of the Alps

Sun-seekers will have to rely on the forecast from "weather guru" Martin Gisler from Riemenstalden. "Those who want to enjoy the sun at Easter can stay here instead of heading south in the traffic jam," he explained last fall.

"I hope it turns out that way," said Gisler, who made his prediction by observing nature, when asked. He qualified that the weather prophets have to make their forecasts well in advance.

The Innerschwyz Meteorological Association was founded in 1947 as the "Katholischer Meteorologen-Verein Innerschwyz" in the Muota Valley. The reason for its foundation was the fear that careful observation of nature could be lost with the weather forecasts on the radio.

In the spring and fall, six "Wetterschmöcker" (weather forecasters) give their jokes-filled forecasts for the next six months. The latest forecast is also evaluated. Several hundred people take part in each meeting.

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