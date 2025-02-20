This "return ticket" ends up in numerous letterboxes. Reddit

Flyers reminiscent of the AfD's controversial "deportation ticket" have appeared in Zurich. This time, however, the campaign appears to be aimed at AfD party leader Alice Weidel.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anti-AfD flyers with a "return ticket" for Alice Weidel were distributed in Zurich.

The sender is the "Swiss Alliance for Direct Democracy", but the background remains unclear.

The Zurich cantonal police have been informed, but no charges have been filed. Show more

A flyer campaign triggers discussions in Zurich. Unknown persons have distributed so-called "return tickets", which are reminiscent of the AfD's controversial "deportation ticket". This was recently distributed by the AfD Karlsruhe as part of a controversial campaign, which led to a police investigation into incitement to hatred.

The "return ticket" that has now surfaced in Zurich appears to be aimed specifically at AfD party chairwoman Alice Weidel. The flyer contains provocative details: the passenger is listed as a "threat to democracy", the flight number is "AW88", the gate is titled "WTF" and "Ari-Air" is listed as the airline. Particularly explosive: the boarding time is given as "19:33" - an apparently deliberate allusion to the beginning of the Nazi era.

The campaign has caused a lot of discussion on the internet. One Reddit user who found the flyer in his letterbox posted a picture and asked: "Is this a reaction to the AfD campaign or is it meant seriously?"

Cantonal police informed

Some users quickly suspected that the abbreviation "AW" stood for Alice Weidel. The words "Gefährderin der Demokratie" (endangerer of democracy) and other codes such as the recommended on-board catering "roast pork with brown sauce" were also interpreted as a deliberate provocation.

An accompanying letter, which according to Blick is said to come from a "Swiss Alliance for Direct Democracy", confirmed the suspicion. However, it remains unclear who exactly is behind the action.

The Zurich cantonal police have been informed about the flyers, but no charges have yet been filed.

A "demonstration against the right" has also been announced for the day before the federal elections in Weidel's Swiss town of Einsiedeln. The event has been approved by the district and, according to Weidel's press office, the politician has been informed about the planned demonstration.