At the Witikon cemetery in Zurich, the graves in the Islamic burial ground face south-east. Keystone (Archivbild)

In the small town of Weinfelden in Thurgau, a majority of voters have spoken out against Muslim graves in the local cemetery. The plan was for 70 graves in the Islamic tradition.

SDA

In Weinfelden on Sunday, 51.6 percent of voters opposed a Muslim burial site at the local cemetery. The plan was for 70 graves in the Islamic tradition.

The municipal proposal was rejected by 2078 no votes to 1947 yes votes. The turnout was 53.9 percent.

With this decision, the majority of Weinfeld residents overturned a decision by the municipal parliament. Last December, this voted clearly in favor of an amendment to the cemetery regulations. These provided for burials according to Islamic tradition. On a burial plot in the Weinfeld cemetery, 70 graves were to be aligned with Mecca.

Egerking committee intervened in the referendum campaign

The EDU, with the support of the SVP, launched a referendum against the city parliament's decision and called for a vote to prevent the planned Muslim graves.

In recent months, this has led to discussions in Weinfelden about Islamic burial culture, in which the Egerkingen committee also took part by sending a flyer to all households and campaigning for a no vote. The association successfully launched the "burqa ban" at national level and the referendum against the construction of minarets.

According to the Federation of Islamic Umbrella Organizations in Switzerland, there are currently around three dozen cemeteries in the country with special burial plots that meet the criteria of Islamic burial culture.