The Twint payment app can be used to transfer money quickly and easily - even bypassing the social welfare office. Symbolbild: Keystone

A woman from Dietikon received large sums of money via Twint - and collected social welfare benefits at the same time. But the fraud was discovered and she has now been sentenced.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman from Dietikon has been convicted of welfare fraud.

The Filipino woman in her mid-forties received undeclared cash payments via Twint while also collecting welfare benefits.

She was convicted with final effect, but no entry was made in her criminal record. Show more

Anyone who receives large sums of money via payment apps such as Twint while receiving social welfare benefits is committing social fraud. The town of Dietikon has tracked down a woman who used this scam to illegally fill her wallet. As reported by the "Limmattaler Zeitung", the Filipino woman in her mid-forties has now been sentenced by the Limmattal/Albis public prosecutor's office.

The fraud took place back in 2022. While the housewife was collecting welfare benefits, she received four transfers via Twint with a total value of CHF 5,380. She concealed this income from the social welfare office. It is not clear from the penalty order how the city found out about the Twint transfers to the 40-year-old woman.

Fine by penalty order

What is known, however, according to the penalty order, is that the town of Dietikon overpaid the woman a total of CHF 3880 in social assistance in view of the withheld payments.

The woman is now being asked to pay retroactively for unlawful receipt of social welfare benefits. A fine of 500 francs was imposed on her by penalty order. In addition, there is a procedural fee of 400 francs. Nevertheless, the woman gets off lightly: the public prosecutor's office waives an entry in her criminal record.