A woman requested documents from the Federal Office of Public Health regarding health insurance companies and drug prices. Because the office simply failed to respond to her request, it has now been reprimanded by the Federal Administrative Court.

The Federal Office of Public Health is headquartered in Liebefeld, near Köniz, in the canton of Bern.

Here's what it's all about A woman requested access to documents regarding basic health insurance from the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG), but the agency did not respond to her requests for months.

The Federal Administrative Court found that there had been a denial of justice because government agencies are required to respond to requests for access to information.

The woman is not required to pay court costs; the judgment may still be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court. Summary created with

The dispute begins in May 2025. A woman wants to view official documents held by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). The Freedom of Information Act grants her this right.

Among other things, she is interested in how health insurance companies reimburse costs, how the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) oversees insurers, how premiums are calculated, and what is stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement with pharmacies.

The Federal Office initially dismisses the request, stating that the Freedom of Information Act does not apply to questions regarding basic health insurance.

FOPH Ignores Request

The woman fights back and brings the case before the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner. In September 2025, both sides reach an agreement: The FOPH promises to provide her with certain documents, and does so in November.

But shortly afterward, the woman responds, saying that the documents are not what she was looking for. She requests additional documents, including new ones explaining how medication prices are raised and lowered.

The FOPH no longer responds to this. Even when the woman set a deadline in March 2026 and threatened to file a complaint, the agency ignored her. She therefore filed a petition with the Federal Administrative Court in April 2026—without a lawyer. Because she receives social assistance, she requested that the court waive her court costs.

Court Rejects BAG's Ruling

The court has now ruled in her favor. Anyone who submits a request is entitled to a response from the authorities: They must either provide the documents, issue a decision that can be appealed—or at least ask for clarification on exactly what is meant.

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The judges ruled that simply failing to respond is not an option. The Federal Constitution guarantees every person access to justice. By failing to act, the FOPH committed what is known as a denial of justice.

The woman does not have to pay any costs. Her application for free legal representation was therefore rendered moot—after all, she won the case. The judgment is not yet final: it can be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court within 30 days.

Judgment A-2809/2026 dated July 8, 2026

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