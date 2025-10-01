The people of Zurich put the leaf blowers to rest. (symbolic image) Keystone

Zurich has sent out a strong signal: By a clear majority, the city is banning petrol leaf blowers from gardens and parks. The decision has made headlines around the world - from a "victory for Sunday sleep" to a European first.

Petar Marjanović

The city of Zurich has attracted international attention with a vote: on Sunday, around 61 percent of residents said "no" to petrol-powered leaf blowers and vacuum cleaners. In future, only electric vehicles will be allowed, and only between October and December. The result caused a stir beyond the city limits - and some headlines.

The "Brussels Signal" portal emphasized that this was a European first. No other city had completely banned petrol blowers before. This brings back memories of the USA, where Washington D.C. and California, for example, have long had similar bans.

In Australia, the issue was seen more through a humorous lens. The "Starts at 60" platform celebrated the Zurich ruling as a victory for Sunday sleep and called on its own cities to finally follow suit: "Well done, Zurich. Long live sleeping in on Sundays."

The portal celebrates the Zurich referendum. Screenshot startsat60.com

The Zurich decision also resonated in China - albeit not so much as an environmental or noise protection issue, but rather as a visual lesson in direct democracy.

A news portal explained in detail how the matter unfolded in Zurich: Parliament passes a resolution, opponents launch a referendum, and in the end the people decide at the ballot box. It said: "Zurich has decided to ban petrol-powered leaf blowers because they are criticized for being too loud and stirring up dust. But right-wing parties tried to overturn the law and called for a referendum. In the end, the citizens of Zurich responded with their vote: Over 61 percent of the electorate supported the ban."

The referendum was even taken up in China. Screenshot fdsil.com

In the Netherlands, NU.nl wrote of a conclusion to a decades-long debate. While arguments were still raging there, the people of Zurich had made a clear decision. And even in Luxembourg, RTL Lëtzebuerg reported, the Zurich initiative had been taken up. There it said dryly: "No longer wanted on the shores of Lake Zurich: leaf blowers are bad for health and damage the environment."