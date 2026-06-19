This is unlikely to happen next winter: Skiers enjoy the slopes of Sportbahnen Braunwald on the Seblengrat. Keystone

Braunwald, Glarus, is bidding farewell to alpine skiing. The ski resort will cease operations of its four ski lifts after the 2026/27 season. The reasons are years of losses and the consequences of several winters with little snow.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Braunwald Ski Resort will cease alpine skiing operations starting with the 2026/27 winter season.

Years of losses and winters with little snow have severely worsened the financial situation.

Only if 900,000 francs in sponsorship funds are raised by early July could reduced operations continue. Show more

An era is coming to an end in the Glarus resort town of Braunwald: Braunwald Sports Lifts will cease alpine ski operations as of the 2026/27 winter season. As reported by the “Glarner Nachrichten, ” the Mattwald, Gumen, Seblengrat, and Bächital ski lifts will be shut down. The gondola to Grotzenbüel, however, will remain in operation and will continue to transport winter hikers, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and sledders to the area.

The decision was prompted by the company’s strained financial situation. The mountain railways have been posting losses for years, most recently ranging from one to 1.5 million Swiss francs annually.

The snow-poor winter of 2025/26 further exacerbated the situation: Winter revenue fell to 865,000 francs, barely exceeding the summer revenue of 847,000 francs.

“We’re in the ICU”

The board of directors describes the situation in stark terms. A statement reads: “Our company has ended up in intensive care.” They are “not fundamentally opposed to skiing,” but as a business, they “simply can no longer afford it.”

In addition to mild winters, company officials also blame changing leisure habits for the crisis. The old motto “everyone skis” no longer applies. Most recently, an average of only 167 people per day used the gondola to Grotzenbüel.

Going forward, the ski resort will focus more on year-round tourism. New summer attractions are planned, such as a zip line, marble runs, and photo spots. However, there is currently a shortfall of 380,000 francs needed to implement these plans, which is why the resort is actively seeking sponsors.

A rescue plan remains

However, skiing isn’t completely off the table yet. If an external group secures 900,000 Swiss francs in sponsorship funds by July 3, a significantly scaled-back winter operation could continue.

In recent years, various rescue attempts have been discussed, including the idea of a mandatory lift pass for vacation rentals and hotel rooms. As recently as 2024, shareholders had injected 1.7 million francs at the last minute to secure operations. Now, however, the chapter on skiing in Braunwald appears to be nearing its end.

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