Fixed price my ass: the F-35 procurement will cost over a billion francs more than planned. Critics complain that this was foreseeable. The costs are likely to rise even further.

Philipp Dahm

Although Viola Amherd promised a fixed price for the F-35, the procurement will cost more than a billion francs more.

The problem: this fixed price was never put in writing.

One says that the DDPS may have deliberately deceived, the other is disappointed with the USA.

Switzerland is purchasing F-35 jets from the USA at a fixed price: this is what Viola Amherd and her Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) promised the people when the purchase was signed and sealed.

But now research by "NZZ am Sonntag" shows why this is wishful thinking: the newspaper was able to gain insight into secret documents that show that things are going very differently. The document, which was signed at the end of 2021, mentions a "fixed price" several times.

Federal Councillor Viola Amherd provides the media with information about the F-35 procurement on September 15, 2022 in Bern after the fighter jet debate. KEYSTONE

But how high this price is is not specified. The procedure is as follows: Switzerland can buy the jets at the fixed price that the US government agrees with manufacturer Lockheed Martin. If this price increases due to inflation, for example, the federal government will have to pay more.

"I was always convinced that the lie would be exposed one day"

"This is exactly how it always works with US arms sales," the President of the Security Policy Committee grumbles. Priska Seiler Graf had criticized the deal from the outset: "I was always convinced that the lie would be exposed one day," she says, referring to the fixed-price story.

Critic from the very beginning: SP National Councillor Priska Seiler Graf, SP-ZH. Archive image: KEYSTONE

Amherd pushed the deal through "by hook or by crook", complains the SP National Councillor: was ex-Minister Amherd just naive? "Or did she deliberately lie to Parliament and the population?"

The Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) also expressed doubts in a report from spring 2022, which in turn met with harsh criticism from the DDPS: "We were accused of playing politics," the then head of the SFAO, Michel Huissoud, told the NZZ.

"I am disappointed with the US representatives"

The final meeting of the Security Policy Committee on the topic took place at the end of August 2022: Once again, it is reported that Washington is granting the Confederation special conditions. "Such concessions are not usually granted by the USA," the then Armasuisse project manager Darko Savic is reported to have said.

When the question of the amount of the fixed price was raised, Amherd is said to have shot back: "You're asking for confirmation of the fixed price? We have explained and demonstrated that today." She only acknowledged the problems in March 2025.

Disappointed: Zrüch SVP National Councillor Mauro Tuena. Archive image: KEYSTONE

"I am disappointed with the US representatives," says SVP National Councillor and F-35 advocate Mauro Tuena today. "The Federal Council and Parliament were lied to." Peter Hug knows that the Pentagon has no such thing as a fixed price. The SP military expert also knows the current cost drivers that are likely to lead to higher expenditure.

Energy supply, engine and radar as problems

According to him, Switzerland will receive the F-35 with the Block 4 software package, which, however, consumes more energy. "The F-35 also uses kerosene for cooling," explains Hug to the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper. "That's why the jet has to take off with around a ton more kerosene for this cooling circuit to work."

The USA is therefore developing a new engine: Switzerland is also due to take part in the upgrade in the 2030s. According to the authorities, it is not yet possible to estimate how expensive this will be. Hug expects it to cost several hundred million francs.

The USA also wants to install a new APG-85 radar, for which the fuselage will have to be enlarged. "This will change the entire aerodynamics," warns Hug. "The jet has to go back into the wind tunnel." He suggests writing off the 700 million dollar down payment and investing one to 1.5 billion dollars in light multi-role aircraft.