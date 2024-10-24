Social Affairs Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and her colleagues in the Federal Council want to abolish the lifelong widow's pension. sda

The Federal Council cuts the lifelong payment of widows' pensions. The decision gives blue News readers mixed feelings.

In future, widows and widowers should receive a pension until the youngest child reaches the age of 25 - regardless of marital status. This was decided by the Federal Council on Wednesday. Until now, women have received a pension for life.

Numerous blue News readers have expressed their displeasure at this decision. "Slowly but surely, we're getting into a situation like Germany," writes "Gollum78". "There, too, people are being governed over the heads of taxpayers and voters and money is being poured abroad with full hands while their own citizens are impoverished."

Reader "Sothiechkei10", like many other readers, wants to apply the lever elsewhere. "What if we overturned the lifelong Federal Council pension and let this money flow into the AHV?" he asks.

"Always save on the little ones"

Reader "Vapreifrie97" is also annoyed: "Always saving on the little guy, it's always a snap! But the bottom line is that you end up with even less money in your wallet than before." And reader "Marcosan238" says: "This decision only adds to the inequality - it's just disappointing for me. The federal government is saving on the backs of the little ones."

"Mioyallau71" points out that women would be disadvantaged by the decision, as many would only work part-time. "It couldn't be more misogynistic. First no childcare, then caring for parents and husband and finally a social case ..."

Some readers show understanding

Other readers are more sympathetic to the adjustment. "Fipriojau62" says the adjustment only affects younger widowers. "The Federal Council wants to eliminate the unequal treatment of AHV survivors' pensions and adapt the system to social developments, according to the communication, please read the text first."

Reader "Grumeflatt68" also agrees with the federal government's proposal. "I think it's about time that no widow's pension is paid if the children are older than 25. It used to be right when the wife was a housewife and looked after the children. Today, every woman has learned a profession. And with today's shortage of skilled workers, it is desirable for women to stay in the workforce or re-enter it. The widow's pension slows down the re-entry of women. Hence the Federal Council's good proposal."