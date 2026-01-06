Following the fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, in which 40 people died, new questions have been raised about access to the establishment. A witness reports that young people were allowed into the bar on New Year's Eve via a side entrance without age checks.

Following the catastrophic fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, possible access routes to the bar are increasingly becoming the focus of investigations. A 19-year-old witness toldBlickthat young people had entered the bar via a side entrance on New Year's Eve - without being checked by the door staff.

According to his account, there was an entrance next to the main entrance that led through an automatic sliding door. This was locked at night, but could be opened with a pin code. According to the witness, anyone who knew this code was able to get past the doorman. Whether and to what extent this access was actually used on the night of the accident is still unclear.

Several people confirm that the side entrance was used by guests, residents and winter sports enthusiasts during the day. Whether this path was officially used as access to the bar at night or should have been secured is the subject of ongoing investigations.

Numerous underage victims

In addition to the fatalities, at least 119 people were injured, several of them seriously. The age structure makes the extent particularly clear: almost half of the victims were under the age of majority. According to the Valais cantonal police, 22 of the 40 people who died were from Switzerland, eight from France and six from Italy. Other fatalities come from Portugal, Belgium, Romania and Turkey.

According to the police, the Swiss victims include a 14-year-old girl, several 15 to 18-year-olds and young adults up to the age of 31. The French victims range in age from 14 to 39.

The accusation is explosive in light of the age regulations in the canton of Valais. According to these regulations, young people under the age of 16 may only enter a bar after 10 p.m. if accompanied by a person of legal age. Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud explained on Monday that it is currently not possible to say whether minors were in the bar unaccompanied. This will be part of the investigation.

In addition to the cause of the fire, the public prosecutor's office is also investigating possible breaches of safety and operating regulations. No results are yet available.