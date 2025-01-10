Recently, there have been an increasing number of reports of dogs with severe neurological disorders. The symptoms may be signs of poisoning - chewing products from China are suspected. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Erdem Sahin

Panic attacks, howling and epileptic seizures: In Europe, the so-called werewolf syndrome has been increasingly observed in dogs for months. Dogs in Switzerland are also suffering from the syndrome. Chewing products are under suspicion.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you For months, dogs in Germany and other countries have suddenly developed neurological symptoms such as panic, epileptic seizures and extreme sensitivity to stimuli.

The new clinical picture, known as werewolf syndrome, is also affecting dogs in Switzerland.

Evidence points to poisoning by contaminated chewing bones. However, the investigations have not yet been completed and dog owners are advised to exercise caution when buying such products for the time being. Show more

A new type of disease known as werewolf syndrome is affecting dogs throughout Europe - including Switzerland. As an inquiry by "CH Media" shows, animals with such symptoms were examined at the University Veterinary Hospital Zurich, the Marigin Veterinary Clinic in Feusisberg, a veterinary clinic in Aargau and the Small Animal Clinic at the University of Bern.

Affected animals would show panic attacks, aggression and later sometimes epileptic seizures. Experts suspect that previously unknown toxins from bovine chewing bones may be the cause.

The Federal Veterinary Office is not yet aware of any cases in Switzerland, according to an inquiry from "CH Media".

Sudden dramatic changes in behavior

The affected dogs show dramatic behavioral changes that can occur suddenly. They react extremely sensitively to stimuli, are anxious and some try to jump out of the window. Some dogs suffer epileptic seizures. These symptoms often occur in episodes, with the animals being more nervous than usual between seizures.

Important for dog owners: your pet is not being disobedient at such a time, but is suffering. Stress, whether positive or negative, can be a trigger. If the symptoms recur, you should definitely take your dog to the vet, ideally a veterinary neurologist. It is important to keep the dog in a safe environment and keep it away from children if it becomes conspicuous.