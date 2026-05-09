Wettingen would not only give Baden the picturesque peninsula in the Limmat bend (bottom right), but also a hole in the municipal coffers. IMAGO/imagebroker

The idea of a merger between Baden and Wettingen is back on the table. The trigger is the deficit of the town of Wettingen. Proponents see a joint town with 46,000 inhabitants, opponents see a "forced marriage".

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wettingen EVP councillor Lutz Fischer brings up the idea of a merger with Baden again.

The background to this is Wettingen's budget deficit. Before this becomes even greater, the merger should be pushed forward.

Other parties, above all the SVP and FDP, are critical of the merger. Show more

In spatial terms, Baden and Wettingen have long been one town. Only those who pay close attention to the signs or know their way around the border area know which municipality they are currently in.

But the political borders are a fact. But it is also a fact that the larger Baden has already incorporated neighboring towns in the past, most recently Turgi in 2023.

This time, the impetus for the merger came from Wettingen. EVP councillor Lutz Fischer says in the "Aargauer Zeitung":"The time is ripe to think about a merger with Baden."

Wettingen is in financial distress

However, the background is not a particularly favorable situation, but Wettingen's financial difficulties. The municipality closed last year with a deficit of 6.4 million francs.

For Fischer, it is therefore clear that action must be taken now - before it is too late. "As long as we don't have a tax rate of 110 percent and even higher debt," he says. He is particularly clear with his metaphor: "Wettingen is currently still an attractive bride for Baden." In ten or fifteen years, it will be too late for the wedding. At some point, Wettingen could be rejected like Neuenhof once was.

Together, the new town would have a population of around 46,000. This would make Baden-Wettingen the eleventh largest town in Switzerland. The two neighboring towns are currently ranked 40th and 46th, according to population figures from the Federal Statistical Office.

SVP against and Team Baden also not enthusiastic

The Wettingen SVP is critical of the merger with Baden. For parliamentary group president Martin Fricker, one thing is clear: "A merger will not solve our problems."

The "Team Baden" party, which actively promoted the merger with Turgi, is generally open to the idea. For years, it has been calling for Ostaargau to be considered more as an overall region. As early as 2021, the group symbolically campaigned for Wettingen on a flyer with a red heart.

Today, however, the tone is more cautious. In the "Aargauer Zeitung", Team Baden calls for less "forced marriage" and more voluntary partnerships. And it is precisely the financial situation that speaks against an imminent merger for the party: "The municipalities should stop thinking about the merger issue in terms of reactive (financial) constraints and out of necessity."

They would like to see long-term and larger regional solutions, which can be interpreted as the gradual integration of a handful of municipalities instead of just with the nearest neighbor.

Team Baden also takes a swipe in the Aargauer Zeitung: "Unfortunately, Wettingen's self-image as a village has so far allowed little scope for regional and urban development."

FDP is critical

The FDP thinks little of the merger plans. It is important for the Baden-Wettingen region that all municipalities remain independent, financially sound and capable of acting. Baden would also face financial challenges. That is why a merger is currently "not expedient."

And something else becomes clear: from Baden's point of view, a merger with Ennetbaden would probably be more obvious - not least because of the solid finances of both municipalities.