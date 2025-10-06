In Wettingen AG, it has not yet been finally decided who will become the seventh member of the municipal council. Google Street View

Only eight votes made the difference in the race for the last seat on the Wettingen municipal council. Now the centrist local party is calling for a recount.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roland Brühlmann from the centrist party missed out on a place on Wettingen municipal council by just eight votes.

Due to the close result, the Center Party is calling for a recount.

The party hopes that the recount will possibly secure the second municipal council seat after all. Show more

Roland Brühlmann from the Die Mitte party narrowly missed out on a place on the municipal council of Wettingen AG: by a wafer-thin margin of eight votes to Lilian Studer from the EPP, who won the last available seat.

Now the center - the strongest local party - is demanding a recount of the votes, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung". The canton has already initiated a corresponding procedure to check the correctness of the election results.

The close decision has prompted the party to request an official review from the canton. Mitte Wettingen hopes that a recount could possibly produce a different result.

Result by the end of the week

"Die Mitte did everything it could to defend its second municipal council seat. With such a small difference, a recount is a legitimate means of providing final clarity on the election result," said Center campaign leader and parliamentary group president Markus Zoller.

The election in Wettingen was fiercely contested from the outset, and the narrow difference between the candidates sparked a debate about the accuracy of the vote count. The result of the recount is expected by the end of the week.

