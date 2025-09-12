Young people will soon no longer be allowed to drink in public spaces. (symbolic image) Sina Schuldt/dpa

The city council of Wetzikon is presenting a revised police ordinance. Young people under the age of 18 will no longer be allowed to consume spirits in public spaces.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Wetzikon town council has revised the police ordinance from 2012 and adapted it to new cantonal and national laws.

There is now a ban on alcohol for young people under the age of 18 in public spaces and a ban on smoking in school grounds and playgrounds.

In future, the night-time rest period will not begin until 11 p.m. in summer, and fireworks will remain permitted on August 1 and New Year's Eve. Show more

The town of Wetzikon wants to amend its police regulations. The draft presented by the town council on Friday contains various changes that have become necessary since the last revision in 2012.

This is due to changes in the requirements at cantonal and national level, as reported by the "Zürcher Oberländer" newspaper.

A section on the consumption of alcohol and tobacco in public spaces stands out in particular. In future, young people under the age of 18 will no longer be allowed to drink spirits. Smoking will also be banned in schools, kindergartens and playgrounds - with the exception of specially marked areas.

No total ban on fireworks

There are also changes to the quiet times: During summertime, the night-time rest period now begins at 11 pm instead of 10 pm as before. There are also more precise rules for light emissions, for example for Christmas lights. The regulations for catering establishments and events have been consolidated and simplified.

However, the city council rejects a total ban on fireworks, as introduced by other municipalities. Fireworks are to remain permitted in Wetzikon on national holidays and New Year's Eve.

The draft now goes to the city parliament. If it is approved there, the new police ordinance will be subject to an optional referendum. The town council can decide on the fines and video surveillance itself - they only need to be reviewed by the governor's office.