Air travel was more popular in 2024 than in the previous year. Symbolbild: Keystone

Financial worries and geopolitical tensions are dampening the Swiss population's desire to travel. Nevertheless, the need for safety and protection abroad remains high.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a study, travel activity in Switzerland is stagnating.

The main reasons for this are financial pressures and geopolitical tensions.

Overtourism is the biggest annoyance for travelers, followed by long waiting times, high prices and unfriendly staff. Show more

People's desire to travel has decreased slightly due to financial burdens and geopolitical tensions. This is the conclusion reached by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) in its latest travel barometer. Despite these challenges, the feeling of safety when traveling remains high and the desire for protection in the event of a crisis is strong.

The travel industry experienced a boom after the coronavirus pandemic, although this slowed down slightly last year. An increasing number of people stated in the survey that they had traveled less or not at all.

However, the fact that people are traveling less does not apply in absolute terms: the number of people who spent at least three days abroad continued to rise. Air travel also remains popular, with only 31% of respondents choosing not to travel by plane last year - compared to 36% in the previous year.

Overtourism is the biggest annoyance

The survey was conducted by the research institute gfs.bern and included 1010 adults from Switzerland and 1009 TCS members. The survey took place between February and March 2025 and was conducted by telephone and online.

The study also determined which annoyances bother travelers the most. In first place are crowds of tourists(overtourism), followed by long waiting times and high prices. Unfriendly staff also bothered the study participants.

Sense of security remains central

The security situation plays a decisive role in travel activities. According to the Travel Barometer, 76% of respondents feel safe when traveling abroad. Although this figure has fallen slightly, it is still higher than before the pandemic.

What is particularly important to travelers is a guaranteed exit option in the event of a crisis as well as secure basic services and medical care.

There are differences in the choice of transportation between the general population and TCS members. While the general population wants to rely more on buses and overnight trains in the future, TCS members prefer cars, campers, rental cars and airplanes.

