McDonald's Switzerland often uses local ingredients in the production of its burgers. (archive picture) sda

Boycott US products or continue to use them? The GoEuropean platform recommends European alternatives to brands such as Coca-Cola, Nike and McDonald's. This triggers discussions in the blue news community.

Petar Marjanović

The GoEuropean.org platform aims to encourage consumers to opt for European products when shopping - as an alternative to well-known US brands such as Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Nike.

This is also causing a stir in the blue News community. The comments on the article make it clear that opinions on consciously avoiding American products vary widely.

One frequently cited argument: the taste. For example, mahort writes that Elmer Citro does not come close to Sprite for him - even though he generally likes the Swiss drink. He has not yet found an alternative to cola that really tastes the same.

Moonrise79 also names his own favorite drink: Happy Cola Zero from Coop - and shows that there are certainly individual alternatives that can be convincing. In a blind test carried out by the newspaper "Blick" six years ago, the Coop drink, which is produced in Switzerland, came out on top.

«Boycotts also affect regional suppliers - after all, the stuff isn't flown in from the USA.» mahort blue News User

Other comments focus on the economic aspects. Sevele and Pauvuffeusch93 point out that many US brands in Switzerland are backed by local structures - for example meat, bread or vegetables for McDonald's. A boycott might not only harm the US company, but also local supply chains and jobs.

Specifically, McDonald's Switzerland spent 235 million francs on food last year. Over 80 percent of this (200.3 million francs) was paid out to "Swiss partners". These include Emmi, Nestlé and Ramseier, for example. The chicken nuggets, for example, are supplied by Ospelt Food AG based in Sargans SG - the company is part of the Liechtenstein-based Ospelt Group.

Schossuzu58 is fundamentally unconvinced by the idea of paying attention to political or geographical origin when shopping. The user writes that personal preferences and price are the deciding factors for him - and that a burger for over 20 francs at Holy Cow! is simply not an option.

«20 francs for a burger, coke and a few fries? Not an option for me.» Schossuzu58 blue News User

Some users like Freddie56 or Rudolph doubt that such a change in consumption will have any effect. Others - like Olivier1997 - advocate more support for local suppliers and emphasize the negative aspects of some US companies.