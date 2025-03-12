The newly elected Federal Councillor Martin Pfister. KEYSTONE

On Wednesday morning, Martin Pfister was elected as the new Federal Councillor with 134 votes in the second round of voting. The reactions of blue News readers to the new Federal Councillor are mixed.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Martin Pfister was elected as the new Federal Councillor on Wednesday morning with 134 votes, beating his rival Markus Ritter.

Some blue News readers welcome Pfister's election and hope that he will reform the DDPS.

Others, however, are not entirely satisfied with the election. Show more

With 134 votes, Martin Pfister became the new Federal Councillor in the second round of voting on Wednesday morning. The Zug native thus prevailed over his rival, St. Gallen National Councillor Markus Ritter, who received 110 votes. What blue News readers think of the new Federal Councillor:

User "Letty" writes: "'I accept the election', well done, Mr. Pfister. If you now take over the DDPS and really clean it out, without any ifs and buts, I'm all for you. Federal-related companies are a major construction site, and here you could set a solid and secure example for the majority of employees. This could be a huge advantage in the foreseeable future with regard to the votes currently in the pipeline."

"I am glad that Pfister has made it"

"Werner13" writes: "Ritter would certainly have been up to the task. I'm glad that Pfister made it. Finally a rebuff for Ritter. Bravo. Now he has to clean out the DDPS. But the biggest pile is clearly down to Ueli Maurer. Ms. Amherd has achieved a lot that Maurer has not. It's very easy to criticize harshly and forget your own party's federal councillors who have failed (Ueli Maurer). That is just questionable. The same with the downfall of CS."

"Oh, how nice, NO BAUER!!!! What a blessing!!!", rejoices user "badnews88". "A sympathetic speech that gives hope for proportional representation and all-round vision. If someone now tweaks his outfit, a slightly more harmonious pair of glasses and a better-fitting suit, then he could easily pass as a dashing Federal Councillor. In any case, he will cut a much better figure abroad than a knight farmer. That's not insignificantly important."

"Piggy bank" thinks: "Joy reigns. Another pesticide trivializer in the Federal Council would have been bad for public health and the climate."

Pfister is the lesser evil

But not everyone is happy with the election. "Beanstalk" writes: "He was clearly the lesser of two evils. No farmer is ever good."

"As health director, he now represents the interests of the insurance companies and ignores the concerns of citizens - see high health insurance costs. Now he is supposed to consider and represent the interests of Switzerland? He will stumble after his first step, and this job is a long road. Another Federal Councillor who dances to the tune of Brussels. I'd like to have Jositsch as a Federal Councillor, not as an SP member, but as a person."

"Beanstalk" replies to the comment: "Jositsch is in a left-wing party and is clearly on the right. He therefore lacks credibility. He's also a pushover. No, doesn't suit me at all."