Despite painful US tariffs on Swiss products, SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner and Weltwoche boss Roger Köppel are sticking to their positive assessment of the Trump presidency so far.

Jenny Keller

The new US tariffs on Swiss products are causing unrest in the export industry. Two of the loudest Trump sympathizers in this country - SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner and Weltwoche boss Roger Köppel - have been praising the former US president for his economic policy for years.

But now their admiration is being put to the test: will their loyalty remain if Trump's "America First" strategy harms the Swiss economy?

Tough tariffs, soft words

Andreas Glarner makes it clear in an interview with blue News: he remains loyal to Trump's policy. The tariffs? "A mistake" that the US president must correct. And will. And preferably in a personal conversation: "I expect Mr Parmelin and Ms Keller-Sutter to be on a plane to the USA by now."

Glarner is not surprised that Trump - as announced - is cracking down on economic policy: "I am surprised by the level of tariffs against Switzerland. But not by the measures themselves."

He believes: If you explain the wrong basis of calculation to Donald Trump, the problem can be fixed. "At the moment, of course, we have a completely unjustified tariff that is too high."

Andreas Glarner does not want to overestimate tariffs

The USA would not recognize that Switzerland is not part of the EU and would therefore wrongly treat it equally. Nevertheless, Andreas Glarner remains optimistic: "Things will straighten out."

After all, he still sees almost only advantages for Switzerland in Trump's presidency: "We are on the verge of a free trade agreement, there is the prospect of peace in Ukraine, the whole gender gaga is dying down - so we have only experienced positive things. Hopefully this presidency won't be hung up on a few tariffs."

Köppel not surprised

Roger Köppel is more reserved. As a journalist, he does not support foreign politicians as a matter of principle, and he did not do so in last year's American election campaign either.

For him, the tariffs are an expression of an industrial policy program that Trump has been pursuing for years: "He doesn't just weight Wall Street, but also Main Street." The aim is to bring industrial jobs back to America.

However, Trump is "not an ideologue", but a negotiator. His approach is drastic, but not surprising. "He wants a better deal and intimidates - that's his style."

Now all the countries concerned have to "Bittibätti" and ask for better deals: Trump has set off a kind of negotiating bomb as a means of exerting pressure, explains Köppel.

"Switzerland must negotiate, not sulk"

Criticism of free trade is nothing new, says Köppel. And: other major powers such as China or the EU also use economic policy measures as a means of exerting pressure.

As far as the effects of the new tariffs are concerned, Köppel concedes that they are likely to hit certain sectors hard. However, Switzerland should not retreat into a "sulking corner" as a result.

For the Weltwoche editor-in-chief, it is therefore clear that what is needed now is not indignation, but diplomatic skill. "Don't hesitate, negotiate with the USA immediately," he demands. Anything else, such as counter-tariffs, would be a big mistake in his eyes.

Swiss speedboat between the superpowers

Switzerland should see the relationship with America as an opportunity. In Europe, people currently tend to keep their distance from Washington. Switzerland must represent its own interests here, maneuvering as a "speedboat" between the big tankers of the superpowers.

Roger Köppel points to Switzerland's traditional strengths: independence, personal responsibility and entrepreneurship. At a time of geopolitical tensions, he warns against "anti-Trump hysteria" and reminds us that Switzerland is known as the "most successful self-help organization in the world".

Now more than ever, it is important to use these strengths and defend our own interests with confidence - even under pressure.

"He doesn't mean it that way"

The fact that Trump is accepting economic disadvantages for long-standing partner countries such as Switzerland seems to be of secondary importance for both at the moment. They themselves are critical of the US president's protectionism. "If Trump exaggerates protectionism, America will become impoverished," warns Köppel.

For both Andreas Glarner and Roger Köppel, however, Trump is not a dangerous opponent, but a partner with a somewhat coarse style. Their conviction remains: Republicans are usually more reliable to negotiate with than Democrats.

Despite the noticeable economic consequences for individual Swiss industries, the two SVP representatives remain calm, at least rhetorically, and remain convinced that Trump "doesn't mean it" and will soon be ready to negotiate.