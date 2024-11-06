Things are now getting really tight for Democrat Kamala Harris: it will be even more important to win the important state of Pennsylvania, where Trump is ahead by over 200,000 votes after 90% of all votes have been counted.
If he wins all three of these swing states, Trump is sure to win. Because then Trump only needs the votes from Maine and Nebraska - and the Republican is guaranteed to have them. But even if the Democrats win Pennsylvania, it will be extremely difficult for Harris.
Because Trump now has numerous opportunities to win the election. For example, the Republican can also make everything clear with a victory in Michigan and Arizona. A majority in Arizona and Wisconsin is also enough. In total, there are now six combinations with which Trump can secure his entry into the White House.
Also alarming for Harris: after 58% of the votes had been counted, Trump was also leading in Michigan with a good 52% and in Wisconsin with around 51% after 84% of the votes had been counted. It was unclear whether Harris would be able to catch up with this lead.
The New York Times now predicts a 95% probability of victory for Donald Trump. The Republican wants to address his supporters later in the night. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, does not want to address the nation until tomorrow.