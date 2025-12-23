  1. Residential Customers
Simple or lots of glitter? What does your Christmas tree look like? Send blue News your photo now!

Lisa Stutz

23.12.2025

Christmas trees blue News readers
Christmas trees blue News readers. At the home of blue News readers Herby and Sven.

At the home of blue News readers Herby and Sven.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Christmas trees blue News readers. With the Niederberger family in the Lucerne region.

With the Niederberger family in the Lucerne region.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Christmas trees blue News readers. Even blue News readers in Thailand don't miss out on the Christmas tradition.

Even blue News readers in Thailand don't miss out on the Christmas tradition.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Thousands of Christmas trees are decorating Swiss living rooms again. What does yours look like? Send blue News your photo now!

23.12.2025, 11:11

23.12.2025, 12:21

Lights, baubles, tinsel: thousands of Christmas trees decorate Switzerland. What does yours look like? Show it to blue News readers!

🎄 Wir wollen deine Weihnachtsbaum-Bilder!

Schlicht oder kitschig? Pompös oder ausgefallen? Wir wollen deinen Weihnachtsbaum sehen. Schick uns deine besten Aufnahmen!

Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12.

Oder via E-Mail.

Schreibe uns doch gerne dazu, wo die Aufnahme entstanden ist.

This is what the Christmas trees of Swiss celebrities look like