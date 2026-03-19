A Titlis Xpress gondola on the lower section. The accident occurred between the Trüebsee middle station and the Stand mountain station. Bild: KEYSTONE

How did the cable car cabin in Engelberg become detached from the steel cable? There are no definite answers yet. Experts are focusing on the wind, the construction and a chain of circumstances.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The focus of the accident is the rope clamp that holds the cabin to the hoisting rope. Experts believe it is unlikely that the highly safety-tested component was defective.

Strong and increasing winds played a key role, especially while employees were already in the process of clearing the lift in a controlled manner due to the conditions.

An unfortunate combination of wind gust, the position of the gondola on a support and the physical braking distance could have led to the accident, although human error cannot be ruled out either. Show more

How could this happen? One day after the cable car accident in Engelberg, this question is still on everyone's mind. Hundreds of cable cars take people up and down mountains in Switzerland. Serious accidents are extremely rare in relation to the number of journeys.

The rope clamp

The clamp that holds the cabin to the steel cable is at the center of attention. A gondola is only attached to the haul rope when it leaves the station and is uncoupled from it again when it arrives at the opposite station. "This is a ropeway system that is used worldwide, there must be thousands or tens of thousands of such clamps," said Norbert Patt, CEO of Titlis Bergbahnen at the media conference following the accident.

Each time the cabin enters the station, the rope clamp switches to a rail and clamps it in such a way that it grips the haul rope again on the next exit. The force with which it does this is measured automatically each time. If it is too small, the ropeway stops. This is how an expert in ropeway construction and testing explains the process. He himself does not want to be named. He is too far away from the scene of the accident. Thanks to his profession, he knows exactly how cable cars and their safety systems work.

The expert rules out material damage to the clamp on a lift of this vintage. The Titlis Xpress was built in 2014-2015 and went into operation in 2016. "These are high-security components that have to be tested from the time of purchase, as required by European safety standards," he explains. Rope clamps are also tested and maintained on an ongoing basis. If a defect is discovered in an element of the clamp, it is replaced. "If you service a car regularly and replace parts that no longer work properly, you can drive it safely for 40 years or more." It's the same with cable cars.

The wind

The most important external factor on this fateful morning was the wind. It has since become known that the employees were in the process of emptying the lift because of the wind, as experts call it. This means that they did not allow anyone else to board, but the Titlis Xpress had to continue until all passengers who had already boarded were able to disembark at the mountain station. The accident happened during this process.

The "Tages-Anzeiger" obtained wind data from a weather station of the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF). It shows that the wind had increased from around 70 km/h to around 90 km/h during the period of the accident. A little later, it reached its maximum of 96 km/h.

Such wind speeds alone should not be a problem for gondola lifts, says the expert blue News spoke to. However, it also depends on the topography, weight distribution and other factors as to where the wind limit of an individual lift lies.

In the wrong place at the wrong time

And there is a residual risk. If a gust of wind catches a cabin at the exact moment it passes a cable car mast, it can get caught while the haul rope continues to run. Even with a perfect rope clamp, this can lead to the gondola being torn from the haul rope.

This is particularly tragic in the case where the lift has already been stopped due to the freshening wind. If it were to stop directly from its speed of 15 to 20 km/h to zero, it would be much more dangerous for the people in the cabins. All the cabins and the cable would start to vibrate too much, the anonymous expert explained to blue News.

This is why the cable car brakes sharply, but the cable and the gondolas still cover a few meters. A circulating ropeway also has a braking distance. And this can come to rest on an unfavorable section of the ropeway: "If a gondola comes to rest on a support and then travels another ten meters, this is of course a disaster."

He draws a comparison with road traffic: "If someone is traveling correctly at 50 km/h and another driver suddenly pulls out into their lane ten meters in front of them, their braking distance is too long to avoid an accident. These are the physical limits."

The human factor

The results of the investigation are not yet known. The Swiss Accident Investigation Bureau (Sust) is responsible for the investigation. The Nidwalden cantonal police and public prosecutor's office are also investigating authorities. Any accident scenario is conjecture at this stage.

The expert with whom blue News spoke on the phone points out that all cable car accidents in recent years have not happened because of technical faults, but because people either misjudged a situation or operated the cable car incorrectly in a critical situation.

There is also speculation that those responsible should have stopped the ropeway earlier. However, only the results of the Sust investigation will show whether they actually made a mistake, whether a single gust triggered a chain reaction or another combination of rare events caused the accident.