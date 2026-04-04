Heidi Scheuerle disappeared on October 8, 1996. The case has still not been solved. Kapo Aargau

A young woman on her way to her first shoot - and suddenly every trace is lost. Almost 30 years after the disappearance of Heidi Scheuerle, key questions remain unanswered. In October 2026, the case threatens to become time-barred. blue News talks to contemporary witnesses from back then.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On October 8, 1996, 26-year-old film intern Heidi Scheuerle disappeared on her way to a shoot in Weil am Rhein after she was last seen hitchhiking at the Forrenberg rest area near Winterthur.

Four years later, human bones were found in a forest near Spreitenbach, which were identified as Scheuerle's remains by DNA comparison in 2002.

Magdalena Kauz was Heidi Scheuerle's supervisor at SRF in 1996 and remembers the time before and after the disappearance.

As investigators assume a possible homicide, the statute of limitations expires after 30 years on October 8, 2026 - but new evidence could theoretically still clear up the cold case. Show more

Heidi Scheuerle disappears without a trace on October 8, 1996. The 26-year-old film intern wanted to travel to Weil am Rhein for a shoot - but she never made it there.

Four years later, a mushroom picker finds bones in a wooded area near Spreitenbach in the canton of Aargau. A DNA comparison in 2002 brought bitter certainty: the remains belonged to Heidi Scheuerle.

A perpetrator was never found, but because the investigators still assumed it was a possible homicide, a limitation period of 30 years applied. This now expires on October 8, 2026 - Heidi Scheuerle will have been missing for exactly three decades.

What happened back then? And what does it mean if the case expires in October without any new information? blue News follows the trail and retraces the story of Heidi Scheuerle.

A young woman with a great passion for film

Heidi Scheuerle was 26 years old, curious about the world, intelligent and passionate about films. She lived in Kreuzlingen TG in a shared flat with two friends. In October 1996, she began a five-week internship at Swiss Television SRF. She wanted to learn the craft of filming there. It was a great opportunity for Scheuerle. But she would never finish the five-week internship.

Heidi Scheuerle was 26 years old when she disappeared. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Even back then, there was one detail that concerned those around her: Heidi Scheuerle often hitchhiked. She loved traveling by hitchhiking - a habit that may later have been her undoing. On Tuesday, October 8, 1996, Scheuerle received her first assignment of her own. She is to travel to Weil am Rhein (DE) for a short report. A new exhibition opens at the Vitra Design Museum.

In a later edition of "Tagesschau", her roommates remember how excited she was. "She was very happy," says one of them. She hardly said goodbye. "She just said she'd be back home on Tuesday evening."

The trail gets lost at the rest stop

Scheuerle decides to hitchhike again for the trip. Her employer would have covered the travel costs - but she hitchhikes. A Swissair employee gives her a lift and drives her to the Forrenberg Nord service area near Winterthur. Scheuerle gets out of the car there to look for the next ride.

Scheuerle was last seen at this service station. Maps

A truck driver saw her a short time later at the service area. She disappeared a few minutes later. It has not yet been possible to reconstruct what happened during this brief period. From that moment on, every trace is lost.

A missing persons case full of mysteries

Two days later, Heidi Scheuerle is reported missing. The police launched an extensive investigation. Numerous people are checked, clues are followed up and leads are evaluated. But the central question remains unanswered: Who took Scheuerle at the rest stop?

Initially, the Thurgau cantonal police lead the investigation - because Scheuerle was last seen at the rest area in the canton of Thurgau. Later, the Aargau cantonal police took over the case. Remains were found near Spreitenbach. They too are unsuccessful.

In 2000, the missing persons case was then featured on the television program "Aktenzeichen XY ... ungelöst". It was clear to the family that suicide was out of the question. The investigators also assume that Scheuerle was the victim of a crime. But the show does not bring in what they had hoped for: New clues.

A mushroom picker finds bones in a wooded area between Dietikon and Spreitenbach. (Red circle marks the place of discovery) Swiss Topo

On October 28, 2000, a mushroom picker made a gruesome discovery above Spreitenbach: he found a human skull in a wooded area near the Zurich cantonal border. It was not until spring 2002 that a DNA comparison with the mother of the missing woman brought certainty: the remains belonged to Heidi Scheuerle.

Memories from the SRF editorial team

One person who has not let go of the case to this day is Magdalena Kauz. She worked at Swiss Television at the time and was responsible for looking after interns, among other things.

In an interview with blue News, she remembers Heidi Scheuerle. "I got to know Heidi when she started working for us as an intern," says Kauz. "I liked her immediately because she was so special - a total movie fan, almost a movie nerd. You could talk to her endlessly about movies."

Scheuerle was extremely curious and wanted to understand everything. "She asked a lot of questions and wanted to know exactly how a shoot worked - not just superficially, but really in detail." Kauz took her to the set several times.

"She just watched at first, absorbed everything and then asked questions again," recalls Kauz. Sometimes Scheuerle also helped with small things. "I remember one scene where she was even in the frame briefly and played a ghost. It was about an artist who had already died - and she found it incredibly exciting." It quickly became clear to Kauz that Scheuerle was passionate about film. "She really wanted to understand how television works."

Was stopping the car the reason for the disappearance?

However, there was one topic that always caused discussion: hitchhiking. "She often hitchhiked to work," says Kauz. "When she told me this, I was frankly shocked." She immediately confronted Scheuerle about it. "I told her clearly: what you do in your private life is your business. But you shouldn't hitchhike for work."

The red dots mark the starting point and Heidi Scheuerle's destination on October 8. The blue star marks the rest stop where Scheuerle was last seen. The cross marks the place where the remains of the then 26-year-old were found. Swiss Topo

The boss at the time, Christian Eggenberger, also reacted clearly. "He also told her that it wasn't possible - for safety reasons and because you never know whether you'll arrive on time." Scheuerle promised to stop doing this. But she obviously didn't stick to it.

Then came the assignment that Kauz still remembers today. "A short piece was planned - maybe 30 or 40 seconds - about an exhibition at the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein," she says. The date is etched in her memory. "October 8, 1996 - I'll never forget it."

Together they prepared what Scheuerle was to film. A camera crew was already waiting at the location - so she didn't have to film alone. "But she had to come from Kreuzlingen to Weil am Rhein."

Shortly before the appointment, her boss called Scheuerle back to the office. "He told her quite clearly: she shouldn't hitchhike. That was not acceptable." He even demanded that she guarantee that she wouldn't do it.

The moment of shock

But Scheuerle never showed up at the filming location. "Christian called me and asked if she had contacted me," says Kauz. "She hadn't." Nobody in the shared flat knew where she was at first either.

She had a bad feeling early on. "I knew straight away that this wasn't normal. Heidi wasn't someone who just played hooky." On the contrary: she really wanted to do this shoot. "She may have been nervous, but she was very motivated. She wanted to show that she could do it." When it later became known that Scheuerle had apparently been hitchhiking again, the situation became even more worrying. "That's when it got really scary."

In the years that followed, Kauz heard nothing about the investigation for a long time. "At some point, it was known that she was last seen at the Forrenberg service station." It wasn't until years later that individual items turned up: a rucksack, a shoe, a key and bones - including the skull and a piece of pelvic bone.

This is what the site in the forest looked like. Magdalena Kauz took a look at the site. Kantonspolizei Aargau

The key next to the bones is said to have belonged to a company. It was a security key, which, according to Kauz, was recorded at the time. This made it possible to find out which company the key belonged to. Only then could the link to Scheuerle be established. "Then the DNA was compared with the mother and sister - and only then was it clear: it was Heidi." A clear cause of death could no longer be determined from the remains.

Own research and a special fascination

Kauz did not let go of the case for a long time. "I later started researching it myself and also spoke to investigators - such as Urs Winzenried, who was head of the investigation at the time." She even visited the place where the body was found above Spreitenbach. "The place looked to me as if someone must have known the area," she says. "The objects and the bones were near a forest path that you must have known to get to the spot."

At some point, Kauz had to draw a line under it. "I started having nightmares. I couldn't let go of the case."

One memory in particular has stayed with her. In the course of her research, Kauz spoke to a close friend of Heidi Scheuerle. He told her that Scheuerle was very interested in serial killers and criminal cases. "She was fascinated by such stories," says Kauz. "Her friend even told me about a trip to the USA and that she hoped to perhaps meet a serial killer one day."

Scheuerle is not only said to have had a fascination for criminal cases. She is also said to have developed her hitchhiking "technique" as a result. She told Kauz about the procedure: "She said she never got into trucks, only with individuals - no couples. And she always looks at the driver carefully for a few minutes first." She believed she could assess people that way. Today, this memory seems tragic. "The fact that she disappeared while hitchhiking, of all things, is hard to understand."

The statute of limitations

Adrian Schuler, media spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Aargau, told blue News about the imminent statute of limitations in the case: "To date, no new findings have been made in the Heidi Scheuerle case that were not already public knowledge." In such cases, all possible scenarios have to be examined. A statute of limitations, i.e. the point at which a claim can no longer be enforced in court after a certain period of time has expired, is legally clarified.

"In cold cases, we always assume the most serious possible offense," explains Schuler. In Scheuerle's case, this would be homicide - which is time-barred after 30 years. The authorities have classified a homicide as highly probable; there is no conclusive court evidence to date.

Can the case still be solved?

Urs Winzenried, then head of the cantonal police in Aargau and now retired, took over the investigation in 2000. He still remembers the major search operations and the reward offered for information. "It can never be ruled out that a case will still be solved after 30 years," says Winzenried when asked by blue News.

But as time goes by, it becomes increasingly difficult. The cantonal police re-examined the investigation a few years ago - without any new results. They can only hope that a witness will come forward at some point.

So almost 30 years after her disappearance, it is still unclear what happened to Heidi Scheuerle on that October day in 1996. And if no new clues emerge, the case could soon remain unsolved for good.

The cantonal police are still open to any information. Anyone who has noticed anything or knows anything can contact the Aargau cantonal police on 062 835 81 81 or at info@kapo.ag.ch. Information can also be submitted by e-mail at redaktion.news@blue.ch or by Whatsapp on 079 282 27 12.