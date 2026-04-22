Where is Alishia Bucher, known as Luca? The authorities continue to investigate the cold case. Luzerner Polizei

There has been no trace of Alishia Bucher - known as Luca - from Adligenswil LU for five years. New clues are bringing movement into the case - the investigators are now not ruling out a homicide.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luca Bucher from Lucerne remains missing, despite years of intensive investigation without any concrete leads.

New clues have revived the investigation, and a possible homicide has now not been ruled out.

The family was already desperately searching for answers in 2021 and suspects a crime in connection with the young woman's last contacts. Show more

Was it a deliberate disappearance, an accident or even a crime? Since April 22, 2021, there has been no trace of Luca Bucher (21) - born Alishia Bucher - from Adligenswil LU. Bucher was last seen at Lucerne railroad station on the same day. There has been no trace of him since then.

Luca Bucher had undergone gender reassignment surgery. At the time of his disappearance, Bucher was also suffering from alcohol and drug addiction.

Despite intensive investigations, the case remained unsolved for years. The Lucerne police used numerous measures: public missing persons reports, searches, interviews, house searches as well as international searches and DNA comparisons. However, none of these efforts have so far led to any concrete results.

Homicide not ruled out

Now there is new movement in the case. Following fresh leads, the prosecution authorities have reopened the investigation and launched additional inquiries.

A serious suspicion has now been raised: according to the police statement, a homicide in which Alishia Bucher was a victim cannot be ruled out.

Family worries and searches tirelessly

A missing person case is not only a concern for the emergency services, but above all for relatives. Five years ago, when Alishia Bucher disappeared, "Zentralplus" spoke to her mother. At the time, Anita Bucher said: "I don't know what to do anymore."

The family continued to search desperately. Twin sister Selina had printed and distributed flyers at the time. "We hope we'll find her that way," she says. The concern for the young woman from Adligenswil is great, according to "Zentralplus".

"She called me at 4 o'clock in the morning"

The mother has left no stone unturned. "I checked all the places where Alishia might be," she said at the time. She doesn't believe that her daughter simply disappeared: "Alishia only had her wallet, cell phone and house keys with her when she left."

Alishia was still in contact with her sister shortly before that. "She called me at 4 a.m. and told me that she wasn't feeling well," she is quoted as saying by "Zentralplus". According to Selina, she was out with several men. "Our phone call was suddenly interrupted." She has since disappeared.

Selina is convinced: "The men have something to do with my sister's disappearance." Was the call a cry for help? Do the men really have something to do with the disappearance? What happened to Alishia? Questions that can only be answered with conjecture.