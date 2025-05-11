A rockslide occurred on the Denti della Vecchia rock ridge on Sunday morning. The area is popular with climbers and hikers. Fernando Pescia / Wikipedia

On Sunday morning between 3.30 and 9 a.m., a rockfall occurred near Sonvico TI. No one was injured - the area below the Denti della Vecchia ridge was already closed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rockslide occurred near Sonvico, part of the municipality of Lugano TI, on Sunday morning.

No one was injured - partly because the danger was known and the area was already closed.

Alertswiss is asking people not to visit the area and to drive around it. Show more

On Sunday morning, in glorious hiking weather, a rockslide occurred near Lugano. Here is what is known so far.

What happened?

A rockslide occurred near Sonvico early on Sunday morning. The news portal "Tio " writes that local residents heard the first falls at 3.30 am. Further falls followed shortly before 8 a.m. and around 9 a.m.

According to initial information from the canton of Ticino, around 50,000 cubic meters of rock thundered down into the valley. That's over 80 tons of rock. Cantonal geologist Andrea Pedrazzini tells "Tio" that a fall of this size is exceptional and rare.

Where exactly did the rockslide occur?

The striking rocks are called Denti della Vecchia (old woman's teeth). They are popular with climbers. There are also hiking trails through the area. The village of Sonvico at the foot of the Denti della Vecchia belongs to the municipality of Lugano. The collapse occurred at an altitude of 1,300 meters, with chunks falling down to 850 meters above sea level. However, they all remained in the forest and did not move out onto the open terrain.

According to Alertswiss, the municipality of Sonvico TI, not far from Lake Lugano, should be avoided over a wide area. Alertswiss/Swisstopo

Were there any casualties?

After a few hours, the police announced that no one had been injured. This is also due to the fact that the area has been closed for some time. The rockfall is not the first on this steep mountain flank near Monte Bré.

Is the area closed?

The area, including the hiking trail from Grotto Monte Creda to the Pairolo hut, was already closed and remains so. It is not known whether the authorities have extended the closed zone. The fact that the road below the mountain has not been buried suggests that the perimeter has been chosen large enough.

Those responsible will carry out a more detailed assessment of the incident on Monday.

What caused the rockfall?

The rock is brittle and continues to lose strength, "Tio" quotes geologist Pedrazzini as saying. However, the heavy rainfall in recent weeks is not the cause of the rockfall.

Alertswiss, the federal warning service, reports that further falls must be expected. According to the reports, it is not yet clear what kind of material has come loose and fallen.

As reported by the Ticino news portal "Tio", several landslides occurred in the early hours of the morning in the region around the Denti della Vecchia.

The federal government has issued the following advice: Drive well clear of the affected area.

Follow the instructions of the emergency services and authorities.

