The SRG initiative is not a harmless cost-cutting measure, but threatens the public service and weakens Switzerland: this is the argument put forward by a non-partisan committee against the referendum proposal on March 8.
Particularly in uncertain times, nationwide access to reliable information is needed, the committee argued to the media in Bern on Monday. SRG ensures that people in all parts of Switzerland have access to independent reporting. Strong media protect against disinformation.
The initiative would force the media company to cut its services even further, warned members of parliament from the Greens, SP, Center, GLP and FDP. Swiss culture and sport would also lose an important platform.
SRG would lose half of its income
The popular initiative initiated by SVP circles "200 francs is enough! (SRG initiative)" initiated by SVP circles aims to reduce the fees for radio and television from CHF 335 to CHF 200 per year. The corporate levy would be completely abolished if the petition for a referendum is accepted. According to the opponents, the SRG would lose around half of its fee income.
This is why the SRG initiative is also known as the halving initiative. The Federal Council already made concessions to the initiators last year. It decided to reduce the household fee to CHF 300 per year by ordinance. Numerous companies will also no longer have to pay the fee in future.
As a result, SRG expects to make savings of around CHF 270 million by 2029. This corresponds to around 17 percent of the current financial framework.