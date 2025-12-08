The SRG headquarters in Bern. Keystone

Next year, the Swiss electorate will decide on the SRG halving initiative. Opponents launched their campaign on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A non-partisan committee warns that the halving initiative would jeopardize the public service and weaken access to reliable information.

The initiative wants to reduce radio and TV fees from CHF 335 to CHF 200 and abolish the corporate levy, which would cost around half of SRG's income.

Despite a reduction in the household fee already decided by the Federal Council, SRG expects to make savings of CHF 270 million by 2029. Show more

The SRG initiative is not a harmless cost-cutting measure, but threatens the public service and weakens Switzerland: this is the argument put forward by a non-partisan committee against the referendum proposal on March 8.

Particularly in uncertain times, nationwide access to reliable information is needed, the committee argued to the media in Bern on Monday. SRG ensures that people in all parts of Switzerland have access to independent reporting. Strong media protect against disinformation.

The initiative would force the media company to cut its services even further, warned members of parliament from the Greens, SP, Center, GLP and FDP. Swiss culture and sport would also lose an important platform.

SRG would lose half of its income

The popular initiative initiated by SVP circles "200 francs is enough! (SRG initiative)" initiated by SVP circles aims to reduce the fees for radio and television from CHF 335 to CHF 200 per year. The corporate levy would be completely abolished if the petition for a referendum is accepted. According to the opponents, the SRG would lose around half of its fee income.

This is why the SRG initiative is also known as the halving initiative. The Federal Council already made concessions to the initiators last year. It decided to reduce the household fee to CHF 300 per year by ordinance. Numerous companies will also no longer have to pay the fee in future.

As a result, SRG expects to make savings of around CHF 270 million by 2029. This corresponds to around 17 percent of the current financial framework.