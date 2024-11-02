Readers are critical of the proposal to increase taxes on capital withdrawals. (KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler) sda

Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter defends the Federal Council's austerity policy, but readers are calling for a change of course.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter defends plans to adjust the tax advantages of capital withdrawals from pension schemes.

This leads to lively debate among readers.

Critics are calling for less money to flow abroad and for domestic priorities such as infrastructure, the army and social services to be strengthened.

There is support for Keller-Sutter's focus on reducing bureaucracy and budgetary discipline. Show more

Federal Councillor and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has defended the planned adjustment of tax benefits for capital withdrawals from pension schemes. Readers were able to comment on the blue News article.

In light of the ongoing debate about the Federal Council's austerity policy, the government is facing harsh criticism.

"Why is money flowing into Ukraine while savings are being made at home?" asks one reader, calling for a reversal of priorities. Other voices are also calling for a reorganization of financial flows and express displeasure about development aid: "You can always find money for it, even if it usually brings little," writes another commentator. This view that spending abroad should be cut is echoed by numerous contributions.

Another point of criticism concerns the tax benefits for large investors, which one reader believes are unfair to smaller investors. "Corporate Tax Reform II favors large shareholders, while small shareholders have to pay full tax on their dividends, while ordinary citizens, small shareholders, have to pay full tax on the little dividend they receive from their share portfolio as income," writes one reader, appealing to the Federal Council to reverse this reform.

At the same time, there is also approval for certain aspects of the savings plans. Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter's idea of focusing on savings and leaner bureaucracy is well received. "Every franc should be used in the interests of Switzerland," emphasizes one reader.

It continues: "Keller-Sutter's approach of focusing primarily on expenditure certainly makes sense. Streamlining the bureaucracy will help to save money." The further expansion and maintenance of infrastructure, the army and the strengthening of social services and the healthcare system are also important, as is the promotion of Switzerland as a business location, the reader continues.

"Saving in the 3rd pillar has a lot to do with personal responsibility and is an important pillar of pension provision, so no to more taxes on these capital withdrawals."