Simon Stocker loses his office as a member of the Council of States. Now the complainant has also spoken out.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the complainant, the Federal Court's decision on the "Stocker case" is a "late satisfaction". According to his lawyer, the Lausanne judges clearly established that the Schaffhausen SP member of the Council of States Simon Stocker was resident in Zurich on the day of the election.

However, it was "unacceptable" that it took a year for the election to be annulled, the lawyer said on Wednesday.

The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that political rights must be exercised at one's place of residence under civil law, he added. "Courtesy registrations" with the residents' registration office in order to hold political office would thus be "put a stop to".

Canton decides on new election

The Federal Supreme Court ruled that the Schaffhausen cantonal council must hold a new election. Contrary to the appellant's request, Thomas Minder (non-party), who received the second most votes, will not automatically succeed him. The canton of Schaffhausen wants to decide today when the date for the by-election will be set, as Keystone-SDA was asked to report.

Stocker and his rival Minder, who was defeated at the time, could not be reached by telephone.