A mechanic maintains the tracks on a Leopard 2 tank in a Ruag workshop in Thun. Picture: Keystone

Fraud involving millions of Swiss francs: the Swiss Federal Audit Office has identified serious irregularities at the Ruag armaments group. National Councillor Lars Guggisberg, President of the Finance Delegation, takes a stand for blue News.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) sharply criticizes the Ruag management and sees evidence of systematic fraud.

FinDel President Lars Guggisberg is calling for a swift investigation into the irregularities and structural reforms.

According to him, the incident could have both domestic and international repercussions. Show more

On Monday evening, the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) published three audit reports. In them, it harshly criticizes Ruag 's administration and management. Among other things, the reports concern possible cases of fraud within the federally owned armaments group amounting to a high double-digit million figure.

The SFAO only became involved at all because the parliamentary finance delegation (FinDel) commissioned it at the end of 2023 to investigate possible fraud aspects of the Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tank deals.

Lars Guggisberg is Chairman of the Finance Delegation. "The FinDel has taken note of the findings of the investigation with astonishment," says the Bernese SVP National Councillor to blue News. They show that it is highly probable that fraudulent business activities have systematically taken place within the Ruag organization.

"FinDel now expects the events to be investigated, the structural deficiencies to be rectified and measures to be implemented quickly," Guggisberg explains.

Ruag management vows improvement

In mid-February, the finance delegation discussed the "worrying audit results" with the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of Ruag MRO's management. The role of the Confederation as owner was also discussed with DDPS Head Viola Amherd and a representative of the Federal Finance Administration.

As a result, the FinDel decided to closely follow up on the implementation of the SFAO's recommendations and the measures taken by the owner and management bodies of Ruag MRO. However, Amherd is only in office until the end of March. According to Guggisberg, the topic will also soon be on the agenda of her successor: "We will revisit the issue with the new departmental management in the near future."

According to the 47-year-old, it is important to differentiate between the former and current Ruag management when assigning blame for the dilemma. In its report, the SFAO identified a considerable need for action in the management and control of Ruag MRO: the cooperation between the Executive Board and the Board of Directors was severely strained. "From FinDel's point of view, this needed to be remedied as quickly as possible," says Guggisberg.

Wants to follow the development of Ruag closely: SVP National Councillor and FinDel President Lars Guggisberg. Image: Keystone

Since the time of the audit, there has been a change in the management of Ruag MRO. The new management vows to do better: "The DDPS has informed FinDel that Ruag MRO has taken an important first step towards stability and thus also towards the continuity of the company by appointing a new CEO."

"The Confederation has too little control"

According to Lars Guggisberg, the new company management is aware of its existing responsibilities. The Chairman of the Board of Directors has assured FinDel that he will clarify the misconduct of the past and take concrete measures.

This is also linked to demands: "If unauthorized withdrawals have occurred in the context of stockpile management, FinDel expects Ruag MRO to fully compensate the Swiss Armed Forces."

Political control and supervision has clearly not worked at Ruag in recent years. However, Guggisberg does not want to blame the Confederation as owner - specifically the DDPS: "As Ruag MRO is a public limited company under private law, the Confederation as owner does not have any far-reaching management and control options at its disposal."

New legal framework for Ruag?

However, an expert report commissioned by the DDPS concludes that the legal form of Ruag MRO no longer meets current requirements. In November 2024, the Federal Council already decided to examine legal forms under public law for the armaments group. By the end of May 2025, the DDPS intends to prepare a consultation draft to amend the Federal Act on Federal Armaments Companies.

Although it remains to be seen whether Ruag will now implement the necessary measures, Guggisberg does not want to play down the incidents: "Such incidents are problematic for Switzerland." Confidence in the federally owned armaments company and its reputation and management have been weakened.

According to Guggisberg, this could have both domestic and international repercussions, particularly with regard to the credibility of the Swiss arms industry and its position in the security policy environment. It is now crucial to fully address the mistakes, rectify the structural deficiencies and quickly implement effective measures "to prevent similar incidents in the future".