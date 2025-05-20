The new health survey shows: Men struggle more often with obesity, women more often with mental stress. (archive picture) IMAGO/Dreamstime

The latest health survey reveals striking differences between the sexes. While men are more likely to struggle with obesity, women suffer more from chronic pain and psychological stress.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Statistical Office's Health Survey 2022 shows Men and women differ in their state of health, in some cases considerably.

52% of men in Switzerland are overweight or obese, compared to 34% of women.

55% of women report at least one chronic illness, compared to 44% of men.

12% of women report moderate to severe symptoms of depression, compared to 8% of men. Young women between the ages of 15 and 24 are particularly affected.

Although women have a longer life expectancy (85.4 years compared to 81.6 years for men), they are more likely to spend the extra years with health restrictions. Show more

The 2022 Health Survey conducted by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO ) reveals clear gender-specific differences in the state of health of the Swiss population. The survey takes place every five years and is a key basis for health policy planning.

It provides comprehensive data on lifestyle, well-being, chronic illnesses and use of the healthcare system. Around 22,000 people aged 15 and over in private households are surveyed. The survey is voluntary, anonymous and representative of the whole of Switzerland.

One key finding: men are often (over)weight, women carry more (psychological) weight.

Social norms explain dissatisfaction

In 2022, over half of men (52%) and a third of women (34%) were overweight or obese. Although women are less affected, they are generally more dissatisfied with their body weight than men (28% compared to 23%).

There is a particularly marked difference among overweight people: 52% of women are dissatisfied with their weight, compared to just 29% of men.

According to the FSO, this difference can also be explained by social norms: For women, a slim body is considered the norm for attractiveness, while men tend to associate a stronger body with positive attributions such as strength.

Unpaid housework leads to depression

Women are also much more likely to report health complaints. 55% state that they suffer from at least one chronic illness, compared to 44% of men. Specific pain such as back or lower back pain is also mentioned more often by women (50 percent) than by men (40 percent).

The differences are even greater when it comes to mental health. 12 percent of women report moderate to severe symptoms of depression, compared to 8 percent of men. Young women between the ages of 15 and 24 are particularly affected: 26% report such symptoms - twice as many as men of the same age (13%).

Young women are also significantly more likely to report undergoing psychotherapeutic treatment (14% compared to 4%). According to the FSO, these differences are well known and can be explained partly by hormonal changes during puberty and partly by psychosocial stress, such as sexism, unpaid housework or the double burden of work and family.

🩺Zwischen Frauen und Männern gibt es gesundheitliche Unterschiede, die sich nicht rein biologisch erklären lassen. Sie hängen auch mit dem sozialen Geschlecht zusammen und können zu Ungleichheiten führen. ➡️https://t.co/L1ELAMu8ha #Statistik #BFS #Statistik #Daten #Schweiz pic.twitter.com/e53fRXzZnS — BFS | OFS | UST | FSO (@StatDataCH) May 19, 2025

Men and women smoke almost equally

There are also differences in smoking, albeit smaller than in the past: in 2022, 27% of men smoked, but only 21% of women. Thirty years ago, the gap was much greater at 13 percentage points.

Among young adults (15-24 years), the difference has practically disappeared: Around a quarter of young women and men smoke, with the exact percentages differing by just one point. According to the FSO, the fact that women have historically started smoking later means that health problems such as cardiovascular diseases only become apparent later.

Accordingly, women have a life expectancy at birth that is 3.8 years higher at 85.4 years compared to 81.6 years for men. However, this is put into perspective by the smaller difference in life expectancy in good health. It is only 0.4 years higher for women at 72.1 years.

Women live longer, but are sicker

Women in Switzerland continue to have a higher life expectancy (85.4 years) than men (81.6 years). However, they spend the additional years more often with health restrictions.

Life expectancy in good health is 72.1 years for women and 71.8 years for men. This also shows that although women live longer, they bear the burden of chronic complaints more often.

These findings underline the need for gender-specific approaches in healthcare and prevention. While men should pay more attention to their weight and lifestyle, women need more support in coping with chronic and mental illnesses.