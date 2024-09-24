On November 24, the Swiss electorate will decide on the expansion of the national highways. The Yes committee launches the campaign on Tuesday. The media conference will be streamed from 2 pm.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The next referendum will take place in just two months.

The "Yes to safeguarding the motorways" alliance is launching its campaign on Tuesday.

The media conference will be livestreamed from 2 pm.

After the vote is before the vote: on November 24, Switzerland will decide at the ballot box on the 2023 expansion phase for the motorways. The referendum proposal comprises several sub-projects in the various regions of the country.

Specifically, it concerns a program to expand five freeway sections to the tune of CHF 5.3 billion. These include three tunnel projects in Basel, Schaffhausen and St. Gallen as well as two extensions to the A1 in the greater Bern area and on Lake Geneva. Environmental associations led by the Swiss Transport Club (VCS) have launched a referendum against this.

The A1 in the greater Bern area would be affected by the expansion. Symbolbild: Keystone

The "Yes to safeguarding the motorways" alliance is launching the referendum campaign on Tuesday afternoon. You can follow the media conference in the livestream from 2 pm.